Explore the world of Mercedes-Benz at BAM Festival 2022

Presented by Mercedes-Benz, BAM Festival 2022 is back for an entire weekend of outdoor fun this November.

It seems like we were catching the tail end of summer not long ago; now we’re trying to make the most of the autumn weather before it officially turns cold. And where better to bid farewell to fall than at BAM Festival 2022? Held at the Central Harbourfront Event Space during the last weekend of November, the outdoor event encompasses automotive, technology, greenovation, wellness and lifestyle, food and drink, urban living, sustainability, e-sports and entertainment — basically everything you could ever dream of under one sky.

Marked by the tagline “THE FUTURE IS MAGICAL”, this year’s festival underlines the pioneering spirit and courage to embrace a progressive and sustainable mindset, as Mercedes-Benz does.

Here’s what to expect at BAM Festival 2022:

The World of Mercedes-Benz

Just like how garages are homes to cars, BAM Festival 2022’s Magical Garage is home to countless innovations, including a walk-in art installation. Meanwhile, to celebrate the 55th anniversary of Mercedes-AMG, distinctive models will be on display and motorsports fans can experience sim racing on legendary racetracks and top-class racecars. The festival also introduces She’s Mercedes, a platform dedicated to inspiring, connecting and empowering women.

Preview the newest cars

Top-of-the-line and newest Mercedes-Benz models will be revealed at the outdoor event, including the Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC, GLC 300 4MATIC and Mercedes-AMG ONE. Visitors who simply can’t wait can even purchase their new car at the festival.

It’s party time

The festival grounds will be alight with live DJs, with live performances by Joyce Cheng, On Chan, Zpecial & The Hertz on 26 November, Saturday night.

Bites and sips

Once you’re done previewing all the cars and rocking out to live music, refresh yourself at the beer garden, or go for coffee and cake if alcohol’s not your thing. Well-loved F&B brands like Lobster Boss, Flash Coffee and Young Master Brewery will be offering their best bites and sips.

Learn about the latest innovations

Discover new concepts at the BAM Festival Innovation Hub, where more than 30 experts will showcase and explain the latest automotive technology, unicorn startups, e-sports and more. There will also be art workshops and urban farming sessions for the whole family.

BAM Festival 2022 will open on 25 November until 27 November at the Central Harbourfront Event Space, 9 Lung Wo Road, Central, Hong Kong. Register here for free admission.