Everything to know about the 2024 Met Gala: Theme, host and other details

The grandest night of fashion is inching close as The Metropolitan Museum of Art has revealed some details of the 2024 Met Gala event. Typically held on the first Monday of May, the Costume Institute’s 2024 spring exhibition is titled ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’.

This forms the basis of the 2024 Met Gala’s theme, which marks the exhibition’s opening. About 250 costumes and accessories are expected to be drawn out of the institute’s permanent collection, many of which are extremely rare and have not been seen before.

Ahead of stars descending on the red carpet of the fashion extravaganza, we have rounded up all the details about the 2024 Met Gala.

All the details about the 2024 Met Gala

‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ theme and the exhibition

Unlike the past years, where the themes were quite straightforward — ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ in 2021, ‘Gilded Glamour’ in 2022 and ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ in 2023 — the upcoming Met Gala theme has eschewed the path to keep room for interpretation.

The following year’s theme will trace the journey of fashion with the exhibition featuring exquisite designs over four centuries from houses like Schiaparelli, Dior and Givenchy and contemporary designs from Stella McCartney, Philip Lim and Corner Ives. Bonding these elusive items will be “iconography related to nature, which will serve as a metaphor for the fragility and ephemerality of fashion,” states The Met website.

Using nature and the never-ceasing cycle of life, rebirth and renewal, The Costume Institute exhibition will highlight ‘masterworks’ from the Institute’s archives. “Creative and immersive activations designed to convey the smells, sounds, textures, and motions of garments that can no longer directly interact with the body,” states The Met.

Cutting-edge tools and technology will be used, such as augmented reality, artificial intelligence and computer-generated imagery to traditional formats of x-rays, video animation, light projection and soundscapes. All of these elements are aimed to bring alive the “smells, sounds, textures, and motions of garments that can no longer directly interact with the body,” such as a Charles Frederick Worth ballgown from 1877, says The Cut.

Some garments on display that are too fragile to hang on mannequins will be presented in glass coffins as ephemeral ‘sleeping beauties’, and visitors can analyse their detailed craftsmanship and deterioration from close quarters. In these cases, a unique projection technique called ‘Pepper Ghost’ will show what they looked like in their era.

Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu Curator In Charge, The Costume Institute, said, “When an item of clothing enters our collection, its status is changed irrevocably. What was once a vital part of a person’s lived experience is now a motionless ‘artwork’… The exhibition endeavours to reanimate these artworks by re-awakening their sensory capacities through a diverse range of technologies, affording visitors sensorial ‘access’ to rare historical garments and rarefied contemporary fashions.”

When and where is the Met Gala held?

The Costume Institute Benefit is dubbed the Met Gala. In 2024, the event will be held on 6 May at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. It is the primary source of funding for the Institute’s exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations and capital improvements.

The ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ exhibition will be held between 10 May and 2 September 2024.

Who is hosting the 2024 Met Gala?

The hosts of the 2024 Met Gala are yet to be announced. However, going by the bevvy of iconic stars who have held the position, such as Anna Wintour, Roger Federer, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Penélope Cruz, the 2024 iteration will also see a stellar list.

Who will attend and what will they wear?

Attendees are invited to this highly exclusive event that sees about 600 guests. While the guest list is yet to be announced, a star-studded lineup is certain, which can include regulars like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, the Kardashians and the Jenners.

The Institute has not outlined a dress code yet, but those attending will interpret the theme and appear in splendid outfits in its honour.

(Hero and feature image credit: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor/ Getty Images)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What is the Met Gala 2024 theme?

The theme of the Met Gala 2024 is ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’.

-Is the Met Gala held every four years?

The Met Gala is held every year on the first Monday of May. In 2024, it will take place on the 6th.

-Can a 15-year-old go to the Met Gala?

Guests attending the Met Gala have to be invited exclusively. The lineup includes A-listed celebrities and industry stalwarts from across the world.

-What was the last Met Gala theme?

The 2023 Met Gala theme was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’.

-How much is a Met Gala ticket?

According to a 2023 report by Page Six, a single ticket for the 2023 Met Gala cost USD 50,000. However, guests are typically invited to the event.