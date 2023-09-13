Michelle Yeoh attends the opening of Cindy Chao’s latest Annual Butterfly exhibition in Shanghai

The Annual Butterfly is a creation that’s close to Cindy Chao’s heart, and so exclusive are these creations that in the 19 years since she established her namesake brand, she’s only made 10. The waitlist for collectors to own one of the Butterflies now reaches the year 2028, and yet, the process of creating an Annual Butterfly cannot be rushed. Each Annual Butterfly represents Chao’s own metamorphosis and her brand’s evolution, and each new release of a Butterfly deserves only the best celebration.

This 2023 marks the release of the Black Label Masterpiece I Amour Butterfly Brooch. The piece is purportedly so challenging to make that it took CINDY CHAO’s European craftsmen five years to complete.

CINDY CHAO Black Label Masterpiece I Amour Butterfly Brooch

The jewel made its appearance at the opening of the Meld in Light and Shade Exhibition at the Long Museum West Bund in Shanghai. The spectacular exhibition was attended by Cindy Chao herself, and many of her collectors and friends of the brand, including actress Michelle Yeoh, who wore a stunning new Black Label creation, the 2023 Black Label Masterpiece II Pamir Brooch paired with the White Label Collection Emerald Architectural Earrings and White Label Collection Emerald Brand Ring.

Michelle Yeoh and Cindy Chao

Cindy Chao and Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh posing in CINDY CHAO creations

The exhibition, which Chao herself was also closely involved in, is a collaboration with renowned Dutch architect and sculptor Tom Postma, who helped to sculpt with light and devise the exhibition area. It’s an immersive and artistic experience – guests who walk through the installations are guided by more than 1,000 handcrafted butterflies that lead them through the artist’s creative universe.

Meld in Light and Shade Exhibition at the Long Museum West Bund in Shanghai

The exhibition at Long Museum West Bund in Shanghai runs until 6th October 2023.

