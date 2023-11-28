The most dazzling Christmas decorations and displays to see in Hong Kong

Hong Kong is transforming into an extra magical place as Christmas and New Year approaches. Complete with glistening lights, giant Christmas trees, and dazzling holiday-themed sculptures, the city is going all out to bring in the festive spirit. So, don’t miss out on the most impressive Christmas decorations and displays in Hong Kong.
Staying in the city during the holidays? Don’t fret because there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the festive season. Christmas markets and events are back at full capacity, restaurants are preparing the best holiday meals, caterers are ready to throw you the best party, and Christmas decorations and displays are lighting up the Hong Kong skyline. These festive extravaganza range from ski-themed chalets to European wonderlands, and dreamy Christmas villages. With the markets spoiling us this holiday season, we don’t have to go all the way to Europe. Did we mention some of them even include your favourite characters such as Moomin, Disney, and The Smurfs? Definitely not your average Christmas decorations, right?
So, bring some extra spark to your Christmas celebrations! Find out where all the best Christmas decorations and displays are in Hong Kong below.
These are the most beautiful Christmas decorations and displays in Hong Kong
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Merry Spacemas, Harbour City
- Christmas Elfventure, Times Square
- A Fairytale Christmas, Pacific Place
- SnowPark, ifc mall
- Mount Santa Paws, The Landmark
- WinterFest, West Kowloon
- Walk With Me, Festival Walk
- Merry Dreamscape, Elements
- The Wishing Stars, Lee Tung Avenue
- Christmas Village, Citywalk
- Smurfs Up, Citygate Outlets
- A Festive Beacon, Sino Groups
- Wintry Wonderland, Mostown
- Winter Wonderland Candy House, PopCorn
- Grow with Love, Cityplaza
Embark on a thrilling journey to space this holiday season as friends from the Bear Planet land at Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui. The Bear Rocket Launch Station features dazzling neon lights and vibrant colours. There are over 30 characters around the three distinct zones with a total of 10 photo check-in spots. From the five-metre-tall Merry Spacemas rainbow neon arch to the captivating Zero Gravity Cabin, immerse yourselves in this enhancing decoration this Christmas.
Times Square is introducing the Christmas Elfventure campaign featuring an adorable elf, Lumi. Inspired by the Finnish Christmas elves, Lumi is the latest character from Japanese artist, Kohei Ogawa. Take a tour around the Christmas workshop to see the 17 Lumi elves! In addition to a Christmas carol and violin performance on December 19, Santa Claus is also making a surprise appearance to greet visitors! Make sure to snap photos featuring Kohei Ogawa’s festive work!
Pacific Place and neighbouring Starstreet Precinct are bringing holiday magic to town. The shopping mall and adjacent precinct are now winter wonderland filled with iconic Christmas characters from Santa Claus to fairies. Pacific Place collaborated with Korean illustrator Minji Kim to bring the enchanting forest setting to life, draping the design in her whimsical watercolour style. There are also a series of performances in December from the local dance group, ChestRoll and the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra.
Those dreaming of a white Christmas in Hong Kong can finally make their dream come true, thanks to ifc mall’s SnowPark display this holiday season. The mall’s Oval Atrium becomes a holiday destination inspired by a quintessential European ski resort. Visitors can play with interactive winter experiences in seven different zones. In true ski resort fashion, the journey begins by taking a picture at the mini-size ski lift which whisks to the Nordic-style cabin. Make sure to make your way to the 8.5-metre Christmas tree to take in the festive spirit.
For Landmark’s Christmas installation this year, the atrium becomes a gigantic snow mountain! There, a band of animals gather to capture the wishing star, which grants Christmas wishes. There are over 10 installation experiences set against a ski-themed winter backdrop, complete with a mountain peak and multi-coloured Northern Lights. Upon purchase of a charity ticket, visitors can take a peek inside the ski chalet with characters Emma and Santa Paws. Visit the official website to reserve time slots for all the installations.
The iconic Christmas tree at West Kowloon is lighting up the skies again this holiday! Come and celebrate the festive season at the Christmas Town, complete with impressive Christmas displays. From charming ornaments and garlands, the colourful Christmas tree is a sight to behold in addition to the smaller trees. Plus, there is an adorable Christmas lodge—with Santa waiting!
The Christmas celebrations at Festival Walk are extra special this year as it also marks the 25th anniversary of the shopping mall. As such, Festival Walk joins hands with eco-conscious artists from Hong Kong and Taiwan for the Walk With Me project. There are mega-size Christmas installations made from 10 tons of recycled materials and wood sourced in Hong Kong, mainland China, and Thailand. This includes a 15-metre-tall Christmas treehouse, a European-style glass cottage, and 12 Christmas wooden puppet sculptures. Catch the Christmas wreath-making workshop on December 10 and 17!
Ringing in this festival season at Elements is an Instagrammable eight-metre-tall Christmas tree and a giant box filled with hidden surprises. To make the holidays merrier, there are animations of Santa and his elves to greet visitors every hour. And on December 3, 10, 17, 24, and 25, visitors can find Santa and his elves under the Christmas tree, ready to take festive photos! In addition, there are music and dance performances by various school and troupes on selected dates throughout the entire campaign.
No Christmas tree is complete without the iconic star. So this year, Lee Tung Avenue is reinterpreting this festive symbol with its newest installation. The installation comprises dazzling lights, stretching along the 200-metre-long tree-lined pedestrian. It it designed by award-winning miltimedia artist, Victor Wong using over a million acrylic beads. The giant five-metre-wide Christmas star sits above the Central Piazza.
Citywalk welcomes visitors with six new attractions reminiscent of a European town during the winter. Take your best festive photos at the impressive 12-metre-tall Christmas tree or the romantic LED Christmas tree-lined light corridor, complete with snow effects. There is also a miniature steam train and exhibition of legendary European and American trains, a snow slide, and a neon-lit room that is highly Instagram-worthy!
Move away from a European Winterland or ski resort and head over to Citygate Outlets for its Smurfs Up Christmas installation. The iconic Belgian series, The Smurfs, is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year! As such, the blue characters are the star of the new installation. There are six thematic photo opportunities at the Christmas village including a giant Christmas tree, the Mushroom House, and interactive games. Meanwhile, the Japanese-style cafe Que by Rin Horiuchi is offering limited-time Smurfs-themed dishes! If you spend over HKD 800, you also have the chance to redeem an exclusive The Smurfs x Que tote bag!
Sino Group and British visual light artist, Rupert Newman are collaborating on a digital light show specifically curated for Hong Kong. The In-Between the Sky: A Festival Beacon spectacle is available on the 4,000 square-metre Sino MuniArt Facade at the Tsim Sha Tsui Centre and Empire Centre. The work is an extension of Newman’s project of the same name, which was showcased in Central London. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Father of the Festival Lights, Terence Wong and his team are working with Newman to turn his visual art into conventional light installations. These are available on the facades of Sino Plaza in Causeway Bay, China Hong Kong City in Tsim Sha Tsui, and Mody Lane in Tsim Sha Tsui East.
Spend your winter vacation with Moonmin at Mostown! This collaborative installation takes visitors to the ambience of a Scandinavian winter complete with thematic photo opportunities and game zones. Make your first stop at the Moonmin Playground where the 3.5-metre-tall inflatable Moomintroll greets you. Then, proceed to the wooden bridge before making your way to the Moominhouse where your favourite Moomin characters await.
Awaken your inner child at PopCorn’s Winter Wonderland Candy House installation! There is a colourful candy cottage with interactive projections of Christmas symbols. The sugar-coated scene also includes a 5.5-metre-tall Christmas, adorned with lip-smacking lollies for kidults to enjoy a sweet Christmas. The Hong Kong Association of Theatre Technicians and Scenegraphers are also bringing students to complete this multi-sensory experience with the sweet scent of candies.
Citplaza and Disney are joining hands for a special green Christmas campaign called Grow with Love. Come celebrate the festive season at the mall’s atrium and central bridge as it transforms into a captivating Christmas garden. One of the highlights include the massive 9.5-metre-tall Mickey Garden Cottage, complete with interactive areas featuring beloved Disney characters. At the pop-up store, browse through over 300 Disney souvenirs including event-exclusive items!
