New Year’s Eve in Hong Kong: Best things to do

Has a year ever flown by as quickly as 2022? One blink and we’re almost ringing in 2023. While we’re only in early December, we know that the early bird catches the worm. This means you must start planning your New Year’s Eve in Hong Kong before December 31.

New Year’s Eve in Hong Kong is a city-wide fiesta, with lavish dinners and all-out parties at all your favourite restaurants and bars. It’s a celebration like no other, and there’s no doubt that the holiday celebrations in Hong Kong is one party to tick off your bucket list. So naturally, the New Year’s events, fireworks and lights are a sight to behold.

You may wish to spend the night indoors with your friends and plenty of beer. Of course, we’ve all been there. But Hong Kong’s packed with grand celebrations and events that can coax even the most reluctant one out of the house. So, no matter how you wish to bid farewell to 2022, there’s something for everyone in Hong Kong.

Best New Year’s Eve events in Hong Kong

Are you still trying to figure out how to ring in the brand-new year in Hong Kong? Fear not – we’ve got your December 31, 2022, sorted.

(Hero and feature image credits: Flickr)