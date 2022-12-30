No New Year’s eve plans? Here are 10 fun things you can do sitting at home

Going out for a party on New Year’s Eve sounds just about right, but there is a certain sense of calm in sitting back at home and ringing the New Year 2023 without the loud music and in the crowded clubs. Sure, you’d not be able to post cool pictures on Instagram from the amazing party that all your friends went to, but you can sure make the best out of the situation. If you are someone who has no plans of going out or for any reason has to stay back at home, your New Year’s Eve doesn’t need to be a gloomy one.

There is definitely a lot one can do to celebrate the New Year right from home. From hosting a virtual party with your distant friends to just sitting down and making resolutions for the coming year, there are a bunch of ways you can see in 2023 from the comfort of your home. Let’s see what you can quickly plan for New Year’s Eve at home.

New Year’s Eve plans: Fun ideas to ring in 2023 from home

Attend a virtual event

Bring the magic of fireworks and live performances home by attending a virtual event. You can tune into any event from across the globe and enjoy it from the comfort of your home. You could be watching the fireworks in London one minute and enjoying live performances from Notre Dame in Paris the other minute.

Organise a virtual game night

Just like you, many of your friends might also have decided to stay back at home. There’s no reason that you cannot connect with them virtually on New Year’s Eve. Ring in the new year by playing games with them on a video call and stay connected to your loved ones.

A movie marathon

There are plenty of New Year movies that you can binge-watch. If you don’t want to do it alone, host a watch party with your close ones and have a fun movie marathon with them. Countdown on the last few seconds of the year with your favourite celebs on screen.

Note down your New Year’s resolutions

Given that you stick to them, New Year’s eve is a good time to sit back and look back at what 2022 taught you. Reflect on all the good and the bad and make New Year’s resolutions for yourself. Be sure to be realistic about it and stick to the promises that you have made yourself.

Cook a delicious meal

The most relaxing thing one can do is cook. If you are someone who loves spending time in the kitchen, then there is no better way to ring in 2023. Prepare your favourite meal, fire up the BBQ and enjoy a meal that you cooked with so much effort.

Have a dance party

Who said that you can only dance at clubs? Call up your friends who have no New Year plans, get dressed up and have a dance party. The best part is you can any songs that you like and have fun dancing the night away.

Get on with some crazy traditions

New Year’s Eve is celebrated in several different ways across the globe, and many people have different traditions to ring in the New Year. You can hop on this train and take part in one of these crazy traditions. For example, it’s a tradition to walk around the block with an empty suitcase on New Year’s Eve in some Latin American cultures. They do this to manifest travel and adventure in the year ahead. That’s kind of a fun thing to get busy with!

Call a loved one

Being far away from friends and family is probably the not the best way to ring in the New Year but thanks to technology, you can always stay in touch with them virtually. Video call your close ones and simply catch up on life as you ring in the New Year together.

Start a cleaning spree

Why wait until spring to declutter and get organised? Channel the inner Marie Kondo in you and get rid of things that don’t bring you joy. Walk into the coming year feeling fresh and unburdened. Donate things you don’t want to the people in need to kickstart the year on a happy note.

Sleep your heart out

There is nothing wrong with not doing anything on New Year’s eve. Plan an early dinner and just go off to sleep. Put away the pressure of doing something special on this day, and enjoy a relaxing slumber. Wake up fresh and start 2023 early with a good morning run, a great breakfast and a happy day ahead.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy Unsplash