NewJeans is holding a fan sign event in Macau this November!

OMG, Bunnies! NewJeans is heading to Macau this November for their first-ever fan signing event in the city! The event will be a meet-and-greet and autograph session for their second EP, ‘Get Up. It sold more than 1.65 million copies in its first week of release in July.

So, don’t be ‘super shy’ and be one of the lucky attendees to meet the K-pop darlings in person. Some lucky fans will also be able to go on stage and interact with the members inperson.

NewJeans’ fan sign event in Macau: How to participate

The event will take place on November 11 at a private venue in Macau. In order to participate, you must purchase ‘Get Up’ at the designated link for a chance to be randomly selected. Participants can enter more than once to increase their chances, but each person can only be chosen once.

Fifty participants will be selected to interact with NewJeans and be part of the autograph session by random lottery. In addition, 300 participants will also be able to attend the event only, without the autograph session.

For each album purchase, participants will also receive a random bonus card. Five participants will be randomly selected on-site to receive a Polaroid photo signed by the members.

Application is open until October 27 at 12 pm. Winners will be announced on November 2 at 12 pm via email. The seating order of the autograph session will be based on the serial number of the winning list.

[#UPDATES] 💌

NewJeans sends warm greetings to Bunnies for their first offline fansign event in Macau on 11/11! 🌟❤️ An exciting day to meet and connect with fans!#뉴진스 #ニュージンズ #NewJeanspic.twitter.com/d6c11k6cEO — Rocky posts NewJeans 🐝 (@newjeans_random) October 11, 2023

Pop culture icons in the making

NewJeans is a five-member girl group comprising Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Known for their girl-next-door image and Y2K-infused music and visuals, the quintet has only been on the rise since debuting last year. Their single ‘Attention’ literally caught the attention of many, winning Best K-pop Song at the 2023 Korean Music Awards. This was quickly followed by many hits including ‘Hype Boy’, ‘Ditto’ and ‘OMG’.

Their second EP ‘Get Up’ is just as successful, peaking at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart and selling over a million copies in South Korea. Despite only being a rookie group, NewJeans has already been listed in Forbes’ Korea Power Celebrity 40.

Besides music, all members of the group are ambassadors of major luxury brands. This includes Minji for Chanel, Hanni for Gucci, Danielle for Burberry, Hyein for Louis Vuitton, and Haerin for Dior. As a group, they have worked with brands such as Levi’s, Coca-Cola and LG Electronics. This month, their McDonald’s collaboration will be launching in Hong Kong, so stay tuned!

All image credit: newjeans_official/Instagram