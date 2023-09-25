NewJeans x LINE Friends pop-up store is opening in Hong Kong this September

OMG, Hong Kong Bunnies! A NewJeans x LINE Friends pop-up store is opening in Hong Kong starting September 28. This comes after a successful launch in South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Fans can expect cute merchandise from the girl group in two stores: Hysan Place in Causeway Bay and apm mall in Kwun Tong. Don’t be super shy and come show your love for NewJeans! Keep reading to find out more details!

What will be available at the NewJeans x LINE Friends pop-up in Hong Kong

Similar to the pop-ups that came before, the IPX Team (formerly LINE Friends) gave the group’s ‘Tokki’ (rabbit in Korean) mascot a “Minini” treatment. So, fans can expect the characters to come in mini-sizes!

Each doll is available in different colours, representing the members. In fact, these ‘Bunini’ dolls appeared in the group’s ‘ASAP’ music video.

Don’t miss the Powerpuff Girls x NewJeans merch, featured on the cover of their EP, ‘Get Up’ as well as the music video for ‘New Jeans’. The Y2K-inspired products also come in different colours according to each member. Minji in blue, Hanni in pink, Danielle in yellow, Haerin in green, and Hyein in purple. These products are available as key rings, photo albums, phone cases, caps, sticker packs, and plushies.

Not much has been revealed about the interior of the pop-up stores in Hong Kong. But the Singapore store resembled the ones in Gangnam and Hongdae. Visitors can find the ‘Bunini’ mascots around the store via installations and wall art.

A meteoric rise in music and fashion

NewJeans is a five-member girl group managed by ADOR. The members, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein have since skyrocketed to fame since debuting last year. The quintet received several awards from local award-giving bodies including the Golden Disc Awards, Melon Music Awards, and Korean Music Awards. They have also been featured in Forbes’ Korea Power Celebrity 40.

Besides their music pursuits, the group are also rocking the fashion world. All members are ambassadors for different luxury brands: Minji for Chanel, Hanni for Gucci and Armani Beauty, Danielle for Burberry and YSL Beauty, Haerin for Dior, and Hyein for Louis Vuitton.

As a group, they also endorsed Levi’s and Coca-Cola and collaborated with McDonalds, which will launch in Hong Kong in October.

Hero image credit: linefriend/Instagram; featured image credit: store_linefriends/Instagram