OneRepublic is coming to Hong Kong with a high-energy performance

Be prepared for the mass singalong to “Counting Stars” as OneRepublic is coming to Hong Kong. The Grammy-nominated American pop-rock band OneRepublic will play in Hong Kong on February 21, 2023, as part of Asian leg of the ‘OneRepublic: Live in Concert’ tour.

Hongkongers see no shortage of music acts by global stars. OneRepublic is the latest one to join a lengthy list of international artists coming to Hong Kong. So, gift yourself (and your eardrums) with one of Hong Kong’s best gigs in 2023. For one night, the band will be rocking the stage at AsiaWorld-Expo. They will also stage shows in Bangkok, Singapore, Manila, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei.

OneRepublic Concert: Witness high-energy performances

Nearly 15 years on the road across the US and every corner of the globe have seen Cali-pop rockers OneRepublic master the arena rock routine. The American band pushed all the right buttons with “Apologize” back in 2007, and their popularity has just kept growing. OneRepublic has won fans of all ages with its extensive musical catalogue. The band members, who have been thick for 15 years, attribute their longevity to their incredible bond.

The band will play single hits, recent drops and more!

Members Eddie Fisher, Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, Drew Brown, Zach Filkins, and Brian will play their most popular songs and current releases. Be ready to serenade to some of their single hits from recent drops, such as “I Ain’t Worried”, a song that played in the hit film Top Gun: Maverick and “West Coast”. Alongside those hits, “All The Right Moves”, “Secrets”, “Apologize”, will give all that nostalgic feel.

Tickets for the OneRepublic Concert are available on hkticketing.com. For more information visit their official page, and livenation.hk.

Book your slots right now, as you don’t want it to be too late to “Apologize”.

(Hero and feature image credit: onerepublic/Instagram)