Actor Park Hyung-sik is meeting his fans in Hong Kong this September

Good news for Park Hyung-sik fans! The South Korean actor is meeting his Hong Kong fans at Rotunda 3, KITEC in Kowloon Bay on September 16.

He will also be touring other cities in Asia. It will be the actor’s first fan meeting in six years! Keep reading for all the details.

Park Hyung-sik’s fan meeting in Hong Kong: What you need to know

Titled “SIKcret Time in Hong Kong,” referring to Park’s name, the fan meeting will start at 7 pm on September 16. Park Hyung-sik is kicking off his Asia tour fan meeting with Hong Kong, followed by Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

“I can’t wait to meet my fans following my work and supporting me. So, I’m glad I’m able to spend some time with SIKret through the Asia tour,” Park said in a press meeting.

Organisers announced that they would release more information soon. So, fans should stay tuned for more details on ticket prices, seat plans, and fan benefits.

His journey from a K-pop idol to an actor

Park Hyung-sik debuted in 2010 as a member of the boy group ZE:A. Two years later, he ventured into acting and has since starred in popular shows. He is known for his work in The Heirs, High Society, Strong Girl Bong-soon, Suits, and Happiness.

He was most recently seen in Our Blooming Youth for which he won the Best Actor award at the Asia Top Awards. Moreover, he will be reuniting with his The Heirs co-star Park Shin-hye in the drama Doctor Slump. It is set for release in October.

The actor is the latest South Korean celebrity to tour Asia, including Hong Kong. Jung Hae-in will also be in the city, and Lee Je-hoon is meeting his fans in Macau.

Featured and hero image credit: pandstudio_official/Instagram