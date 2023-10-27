Partial lunar eclipse 2023: When and how to watch it

A partial lunar eclipse is set to occur in a few days from now and astronomy enthusiasts in India as well as parts of Southeast Asia will be able to see it.

The partial lunar eclipse will occur on the intervening night of 28 to 29 October 2023. In India, where lunar eclipses are called chandra grahan, this date corresponds to 6 to 7 Kartika, 1945 Saka Era.

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Government of India, the Moon will enter penumbra at midnight of 28 October and the umbral phase will start in the early hour of 29 October.

A penumbra is the outer part of a shadow. It is wider and lighter than the umbra, which is the central part of a shadow.

This is the second eclipse to take place in October. A few days ago, on 14 October, parts of the world witnessed a solar eclipse. Two eclipses in the same month isn’t, however, a rare phenomenon.

All about the partial lunar eclipse 2023

What is a partial lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse is an astronomical phenomenon when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon.

When the alignment is precise, Earth casts its shadow on the part of the Moon facing the planet thereby causing the full lunar eclipse. Sometimes, the Moon appears a striking red during the lunar eclipse. At others, the Moon might appear dimmer.

A partial lunar eclipse is when only a part of the Earth’s shadow falls across the face of the moon. This means that the alignment of the Sun, the Moon and the Earth is not perfect.

Whatever be the type of eclipse, the phenomenon has an impact on zodiac signs.

From where can people see the partial lunar eclipse?

People in Africa, Europe, Asia and parts of Australia will be able to see the partial lunar eclipse on 28 October through 29 October.

The eclipse will not be visible from the two American continents. But people on the eastern coast of Brazil might be able to catch a glimpse of the partial lunar eclipse at moonrise.

Can people in India see a partial lunar eclipse?

Yes, a partial lunar eclipse, or chandra grahan, will be visible from India.

According to the PIB, the umbral phase of the partial eclipse will begin at 1:05 am IST on 29 October and end at 2:24 am IST. The eclipse will peak at 1:45 am IST.

The Sutak period, which is a spiritually significant time, will be observed from 2:50 pm IST on 28 October and end with the conclusion of the eclipse at 2:24 am IST on 29 October.

Astronomy enthusiasts in India will get to see the next lunar eclipse on 7 September 2025. It will be a total Lunar eclipse. The last lunar eclipse was visible from India on 8 November 2022, which, too, was a total eclipse.

Time and dates for lunar eclipse from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong

People in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong will get to see the partial lunar eclipse on 29 October.

Following are the times, including start, peak and end of the eclipse period, as per respective local time zones:

Singapore:

Starts at: 2:01 am

Peaks at: 4:14 am

Ends at: 6:26 am

Malaysia:

Starts at: 2:01 am

Peaks at: 4:14 am

Ends at: 6:26 am

Thailand:

Starts at: 1:01 am

Peaks at: 3:14 am

Ends at: 5:26 am

Hong Kong:

Starts at: 3:35 am

Peaks at: 4:14 am

Ends at: 4:54 am

(Hero image: Image: Courtesy of Zoltan Tasi/@zoltantasi/Unsplash; Featured image: Courtesy of Dhaval Parmar/@dhaval/Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is lunar eclipse 2023 visible in India?

Yes, lunar eclipse 2023 will be visible in India.

– What time is chandra grahan on October 28, 2023?

The spiritually significant sutak period of chandra grahan in India will start at 2:50 pm IST on 28 October.

– What is the time of lunar eclipse in India in October 2023?

The lunar eclipse will start in India at 1:05 am IST on 29 October and end at 2:24 am IST.

– What happens in lunar eclipse?

In lunar eclipse, the Earth casts its shadow on the Moon by coming between its natural satellite and the Sun.