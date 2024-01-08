The Pokémon Run Hong Kong 2024 is set for March 17

Be the very best (that no one ever was) at the upcoming Pokémon Run Hong Kong 2024 this March. The exciting event comes with mini-games, a treasure hunt, and more. Each participant will also receive a Pokémon Run Race Pack filled with goodies!

Mark your calendar for March 17, 2024 as the event takes place at the Hong Kong Science Park. Pokémon enthusiasts shouldn’t miss out on this. Keep reading to find out more details!

Pokémon Run Hong Kong 2024: Details to know

Before the main event in March, fans can enjoy a series of events. Last month, the Pokémon roadshow took place in Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui. This January, it’s time to make your Pokémon Go dreams come true. At the real-life Pokémon treasure hunt, participants can explore neighbourhoods and look for all the hidden characters. The best-performing trainer will receive attractive prizes.

The Pokémon Run has three different race distances and categories to choose from. Challenge yourselves in the 5 km run or go for the 3 km run individually or with a team of two. The latter allows runners to participate with their friends and families. Participants can opt for the Chill Fun Run of 1.5 km either as an individual or a family team of two. This option is viable for adults teaming up with their children aged three or above as it has no time limit.

The 5 km race has three age categories: Evolution (16-34 years old), Talent (35-44 years old), and Powerful (45 years old and above). The race starts at 8 am where participants compete for the top three positions based on age and gender.

All participants who complete the races will receive an e-certificate of completion and a special Pokémon Finisher Medal. The medal features the iconic red and white Poké Ball alongside a Pikachu design. It’s a true collector’s item!

Registration is now open. Visit the official website for more details.

Meet your favourite Pokémon characters!

The fun doesn’t stop there! For this year’s edition, there will also be a Pokémon Run Carnival and Pokémon Meet and Greet session. Participants will get the opportunity to get up close and personal with characters such as Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Also, don’t forget the crowd favourite, Pikachu. During the event, there will be multiple game booths for participants to enjoy. Pokémon fans will also love the six-metre-tall inflatable Pikachu and photo spots.

The event aims to encourage a healthier and more active lifestyle. When registering, participants can opt to donate to Hong Kong Rehabilitation Power to help improve rehabilitation services for people with physical and hearing disabilities and mental illnesses. Plus, part of the proceeds will also be given to Diabetes Hong Kong for the prevention and care of diabetes.

It’s time to be the very best, that no one ever was!