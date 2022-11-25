Rosamund Kwan to auction stunning vintage jewellery at Christie’s

Rosamund Kwan is one of Hong Kong’s most celebrated actresses, who starred in classics such as Once Upon a Time in China, The Head Hunter, and Casino Raiders. Fans would know that the actress is an enthusiastic investor, with jewellery being one of her favourite investments. Now, her jewellery is all set to dazzle at an auction in Hong Kong.

Rosamund Kwan is set to action her jewels at Christie’s

Rosamund’s treasure trove of jewels is worth HK$100 million (US$13 million) alone. You can bid on some of Rosamund Kwan’s most precious jewellery at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels live auction in Hong Kong on November 28. About 51 pieces will be up for grabs, and they look magnificent! However, we have a hunch that the ruby and diamond ring will go for the highest price for an estimated HK $ 22 million and HK $ 35 million.

Cartier, Bulgari, and Van Cleef & Arpels will feature in the auction

It turns out Rosamund’s vintage collection is something we didn’t even know how badly we wanted. Jewellery collections from Cartier and Bulgari often make headlines at auction, but this time, it’s news of Rosamund’s vintage pieces that are captivating the world. Other vintage items for sale include pieces from Cartier, Buccellati, Bulgari, Van Cleef & Arpels and Boghossian. And while Christie has given no confirmation on the estimates for the auction, they have confirmed that a percentage of the proceeds from the auction would go to charity.

Rosamund has an incredible vintage jewellery collection

Rosamund’s jewellery has the kind of elegance that goes far beyond outfits. Her collection reflects her love for all things vintage. She has an affinity for diamonds, coloured diamonds, rubies, natural pearls, jadeites and emeralds. In addition, she likes to collect pieces from her overseas trips and get her jewellery designed by European designers.

Since she retired from acting, Kwan has taken a keen interest in investment in luxury properties. She is also the co-founder of Hong Kong-based beauty brand RK Beauty with fellow actress Helen Ma. Rosamund not only starred in countless movies, but she has always been a tireless campaigner for charity.

