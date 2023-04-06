Ruel is returning to Hong Kong in May with a power-packed concert

Australian singer-songwriter Ruel is returning to Hong Kong for a concert, and we couldn’t be more excited. The artist will be performing in the city in May as a part of his 4th Wall World Tour, the Asian leg of which also includes cities like Bangkok, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, and Tokyo.

Fans can witness the artist live on stage at KITEC’s Music Zone in Kowloon Bay and his concert tickets are already up for grabs. After garnering massive success with EPs like Ready, Free Time and Bright Lights, Red Eyes, the 20-year-old finally released his debut album ‘4th Wall’, leaving us all excited.

Ruel’s Hong Kong concert: Venue, tickets, and other details

In an announcement via his Twitter handle, Ruel revealed the lineup of his Asian leg, which included a stint in Hong Kong on May 19. Tickets are already up for sale on Live Nation‘s website as well as Ruel’s official site.

The general tickets come at a price of HKD 499, while people can also opt for an additional ‘VIP experience’ along with the concert ticket. Costing HKD 400, the VIP experience allows you to witness a pre-show intimate acoustic performance, a pre-show moderated fan Q&A session, a limited-edition world tour laminate as well as early Entry to the venue.

Please note that the VIP experience doesn’t include a concert ticket. You must purchase a concert ticket separately in order to participate in the VIP events.

WOOHOO so stoked to finally get back to asia and see you all again!! these shows are gonna be truly something special ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nvr9hggDiv — RUEL (@oneruel) March 28, 2023

More about Ruel’s debut album ‘4th Wall’

The album, which was released in March 2023, is set to solidify Ruel’s position as of the most successful Australian musicians. Followed by his three chart-breaking EPs, ‘4th Wall’ is all about contemporary pop with a 14-song tracklist.

Check out the full tracklist here-

Go On Without Me

I Don’t Wanna Be Like You

Sitting in Traffic

Japanese Whiskey

Growing Up Is _____

Set Yourself on Fire

Lie

Let the Grass Grow

You Against Yourself

Someone Else’s Problem

Wish I Had You

If and/or When

Must Be Nice

End Scene

(Hero and feature image credit: oneruel/ Instagram)