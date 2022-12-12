Canadian comedian Russell Peters is all set to roast Hong Kong in 2023

Canadian stand-up comic Russell Peters is coming to Hong Kong for his “Act Your Age” World Tour in 2023—and yes, that headline is a desperate attempt for him to notice us and make fun of it.

Known for his cultural material and sharp wit that he usually directs at his audiences during shows, Russell Peters has been busy making people all over the world and shows no signs of stopping. He’s not a stranger to Southeast Asia and has done numerous shows here over the years, which is why it’s no surprise that Hong Kong is one of his stops on his tour in 2023.

Russell Peters brings the “Act Your Age” World Tour to Hong Kong in 2023

Peters’ new tour promises new material where the comic tackles cancel culture, recent events, and getting older. We’re sure that there’ll also be no shortage of him picking on some (un)lucky audience members. His performance is one-night-only and is set for February 15 at Kitec Hall in EMax.

As of late, the Canadian comic launched his own podcast, Culturally Cancelled with Russell Peters, and has been involved in two TV shows, developing one and serving as executive producer on the other. Peters also made an appearance in last year’s Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Tickets for the “Act Your Age” Hong Kong show are priced starting at HKD599. There’s a VIP meet-and-greet option that includes a signed poster and photo with Peters. The VIP ticket comes for HKD1,779. Tickets are on sale now.

