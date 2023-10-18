Korean rock duo SE SO NEON will hold their first concert in Hong Kong this November

Get ready to rock with SE SO NEON! The Korean rock group will be holding a concert in Hong Kong for the first time ever! Mark your calendar for November 14!

SE SO NEON earned the praise of many artists including the late Ryuichi Sakamoto, indie group Hyukoh, and pop icon BTS. Vocalist Hwang So-yoon also worked with BTS’ RM for a song. Find out how you can score tickets!

SE SO NEON will hold their first concert in Hong Kong

Tickets for the event are now available at tickcats.co. The all-standing ticket costs HKD 490 and the concert will take place at the Music Zone @ E-Max in KITEC. The rock band will first perform in Seoul and then head to Hong Kong before wrapping up the tour in Taipei. Don’t miss the rock band’s highly anticipated first performance in Hong Kong!

SE SO NEON was formed in 2016, led by vocalist Hwang So Yoon. The group’s name is inspired by an old magazine she came across while browsing a bookstore. Originally a duo consisting of So Yoon and Gangto, the group expanded as a trio when bassist Fancy Moon joined.

They released their first EP ‘여름깃 (Summer Plumage)’ the following year. The debut track, ‘A Long Dream’ garnered attention in the indie rock scene and the group eventually gained a small but loyal following thanks to their captivating guitar melodies and blend of blues, jazz, rock, and post-punk.

Rocking their way to the hearts of fans and fellow artists

They gained further popularity due to their enigmatic live performances. Hyukoh lead vocalist Oh Hyuk was part of their album release event. It even caught the eye (or ear rather) of music maestro Ryuichi Sakamoto, who cemented a friendship with So Yoon. SE SO NEON received the Best New Artist and Best Rock Single awards at the Korean Music Awards that same year.

Unfortunately, the two male members left the group in 2018 to complete their mandatory military service. During this time, So Yoon released a solo album under the moniker So!YoON!, where she showcased her mastery of R&B and funky styles.

Bassist Park Hyun-jin and drummer U-su later joined after passing the audition. The group made a comeback with the release of their second album. The single ‘Nan Chun’ which garnered massive plays on Spotify. U-su left in 2022 to continue being a soloist and the group returned to being a duo.

As a soloist, So Yoon also released her sophomore album, ‘Episode1: Love’ featuring a song with BTS leader, RM titled ‘Smoke Sprite’. It amassed over 58 million streams on Spotify alone. This propelled So!YoON! to new heights.

In June, the duo embarked on its first global tour, spanning 18 countries and 32 cities across the US, Europe, and Asia. Now, SE SO NEON will be gracing the stage in Hong Kong for their first concert in the city!

All images credit: oc2s Music