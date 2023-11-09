Singles’ Day 2023: The best deals to shop right now!

If you did not know yet, Singles’ Day is a pretty cool holiday worth taking note of! Created in the ’90s by some students in China to celebrate singledom, November 11 has now has turned into a major shopping holiday! Think sales: more than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined!

So, single or not, celebrate the day by shopping (guilt-free)! And, if you had your eye on a little something for a while, now could be the best time to add it to your shopping cart. Ahead we have listed down Hong Kong’s best Singles’ Day sales of 2023 worth jumping on right now.

Singles’ Day sale: The best deals of 2023 in Hong Kong

Fashion deals

Lululemon

Lululemon is making your dreams come true with a Singles’ Day sale. You can literally get up to 50% off on your favourite items. Yes, you read it right. So, make sure you get them all before they are gone.

Check out Lululemon sale here

Zalora HK

Zalora is going above and beyond this year for Singles’ Day. It is offering the biggest year-end sale with grand offers on the biggest brands (Adidas, New Balance, Puma, and more). You can literally grab the choicest items for up to 90% off. Additionally, Zalora is also giving you a chance to win exciting prizes worth HK$ 111,111. So, don’t miss out on this mega offer.

Check out Zalora sale here

FARFETCH

FARFETCH has hopped on the on the Singles’ Day hype. And luckily for you, they’re extending their promotion till November 13. So, you have almost a week to land yourself a discounted luxury bag or a jacket as well as enjoy 25% off on new-season pieces.

Check out FARFETCH sale here

Matches Fashion

Matches Fashion is giving a 15% off on your first order with the code NEW15. We think this is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to, say, a new pair of Mary Jane shoes, a cashmere scarf or a satin dress…?

Check out Matches Fashion sale here

Net-a-Porter

Net-a-Porter is your go-to if you are in the hunt for discounted clothes or shoes this Singles’ Day. And now, they have got you covered with a 25% off on every item. Luckily, they are dropping deals for more than just a day and sharing coupon codes to take extra discounts on sale items.

Check out Net-a-Porter sale here

H&M

Your one-stop destination for chic casual wear, party wear and comfy undergarments, H&M is running one of its biggest sales of the year this. From winter wear, daily essential items and festive wear, there is something for everyone to check out!

Check out H&M sale here

Cotton On

This Singles’ Day, Cotton On is bringing the hottest deals, offers and discounts instore and online. So, sign up to get the VIP treatment—early access to sale, exclusive perks, new arrivals and more. You don’t want to miss this!

Check out Cotton On sale here

24s

It is time to upgrade your fashion closet as 24s offers up to 30% discount on accessories, bags, jewellery and shoes. Use the code SINGLE25 or SINGLE30 during checkout. There is no excuse not to shop.

Check out 24s sale here

Mr Porter

Treat yourself this Singles’ Day – get 25% off your favourite brands when you apply code SINGLES25 at checkout.

Check out Mr Porter sale here

Beauty deals

Sephora

How long have you been promising a new make-up kit? The legends at Sephora are going above and beyond for this year’s Singles’ Day to upgrade your beauty cabinet. Choose between the limited-edition Makeup Junkie or Skincare Lover gift box when you spend HKD 860 or more, exclusively online.

Check out Sephora sale here

Lookfantastic

Lookfantastic will have shoppers looking, well, fantastic! Enjoy up to 60% off on your favourite brands including Aesop, NEOM, ESPA, Elizabeth Arden, and more by using the discount code 1111. So, if you spend HKD 900, you receive a free body care three-piece set. Super cool, isn’t it?

Check out Lookfantastic sale here

Strawberrynet

Use the code SBNDOUBLE11 and get up to 11% off on your favourite products. Select lip products, minis and more are marked down to as low as HKD 11. Now that is a steal deal!

Check out Strawberrynet sale here

Selfridges

How could Selfridges not take part in the Single Day sales? Like every year, they have a too-good-to-be-true offer this year too. Pamper yourself with the best beauty products and enjoy up to 20% discount. It is time for some TLC!

Check out Selfridges sale here

Lifestyle deals

iPrice

If you have been looking to upgrade your Apple watch or your iPhone, there cannot be a better time than now! Stay tuned to iPrice HK’s page to catch the unveiling of special deals.

Check out iPrice sale here

Lenovo

Lenovo is offering up to HKD 1,000 off coupon and many other prizes at your daily first visit until November 12, 2023. Also, don’t miss out on the incredible online savings for you and your family on tech devices including tablets, laptops and desktop PCs.

Check out Lenovo sale here

LG

A variety of LG home appliances, audio and video products and monitors are on sale at discounted prices. While shopping, remember to enter the promotion code 11SALE to enjoy the extra discounts.

Check out LG sale here

Flower Chimp

Choose beautiful flowers this year with the Singles’ Day 11-11 Sale on Flower Chimp. Use ELEVEN1123 promo code and get 22% sitewide discounts to send gifts and flowers with same-day delivery.

Check out Flower Chimp sale here

IKEA

If you were hoping to give your home a little upgrade, now is the time. IKEA is offering 12% off on over 4000 selected home accessories including bed textiles, storage boxes and clothes organizers, children’s bed textiles and toys, lighting, decoration, rugs, cookware and tableware. Plus, enjoy free delivery service upon HK$4000 single purchase at IKEA online shopping.

Check out IKEA sale here

Travel deals

Cathay Pacific Airlines

Got no year-end travel plans yet? How about an impromptu trip to South East Asia, Europe or other popular destinations? Cathay Pacific Airlines brings the Double 11 surprise offer so your dreams can take flight today! Use discount code ‘CXDOUBLE11’ until November 14 and get 11% discount on flight tickets to over 35 selected destinations including Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Cebu, Singapore, and more. This offer is applicable to all cabin classes (no travel black-out period). So, pack now and get ready to take that flight!

Check out Cathay Pacific sale here

Klook

We like a travel bargain and Klook is offering up to 82% off on staycations and experiences. Relax and recharge close to home with exclusive deals and promotions across dining, experiences and private yacht rentals.

Check out Klook sale here

Trip.com

It’s been a long year, so take any excuse to treat yourself! Trip.com is offering daily flash deals up to 70% off. Enjoy 15% rebate hotels and 4.75% rebate on flight bookings and up to 18x extra rewards!

Check out Trip.com sale here

(Hero image credit: Ivan Radic/Flickr; feature image credit: Rawpixel)

So, are you ready to shop till you drop?