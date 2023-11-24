Don’t miss Steve Aoki’s one-night show in Hong Kong this December

Steve Aoki is back in Hong Kong for the first time in almost seven years! The Grammy-nominated music producer and DJ will perform at Zeus in Lan Kwai Fong in December.

Zeus describes Aoki as one of the biggest acts they have ever had, so this is a show you won’t want to miss. Keep reading to find out more details about the one-night show!

Steve Aoki is back in Hong Kong: All the details to know

Steve Aoki’s set will start at 11 pm. Tickets are already on sale! Early bird entry costs HKD 680 and ends on November 30. Advance tickets go for HKD 780, which is available until December 1. General admission entry costs HKD 880. To book, contact +852 2923 2528 or send a message to @zeus.lkf on Instagram.

The performer has held shows in Hong Kong numerous times, the most recent being in 2017. He played at the Dragonland Music Festival One Night Dance and brought his powerful interactive performance to the Hong Kong crowd. He’s well-loved for his fun antics while performing such as throwing cake and spraying champagne at his fans.

Among the most famous names in the EDM scene

Aoki has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry including Linkin Park, Blink 182, BTS, Backstreet Boys, Alan Walker, LMFAO, and more. The Grammy nominee has seven studio albums, several of which charted on the Billboard charts. His debut album, ‘Wonderland’ earned a nomination for Best Dance/Electronica Album at the 2013 Grammy Awards.

His reputation exceeds beyond the DJ scene as he is also known for his remixes of artists such as Kid Cudi. Aoki has remained within the Top 10 of the DJ Mag ranking since 2013—that’s 10 years in a row. So, don’t miss the chance to see Aoki’s electrifying performance in Hong Kong!

All images credit: steveaoki/Instagram