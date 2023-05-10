Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon is returning to Hong Kong for a concert this June

From (G)I-DLE to Jong Yong-hwa, many Korean artists are making their way to Hong Kong! The latest is Taeyeon, the leader of the K-pop girl group, Girls’ Generation.

The songstress is performing in the city again after many years, as part of her world solo tour. The upcoming concert, ‘The Odd of Love in Hong Kong’ will take place on June 10 at the AsiaWorld-Expo. Read on to find out more details!

Taeyeon’s concert in Hong Kong: What you need to know

Tickets for the show cost HKD 980, HKD 1,480 and HKD 1,680 respectively. Priority booking for Citi credit card customers kicks off on May 18 at 10 am. Public sale starts on May 23 at 10 am via Cityline.

There are no details on the seating arrangement but based on Taeyeon’s previous ‘PERSONA’ solo concert in the city, it may be an all-seated show. Prior to her concert in Hong Kong, the K-pop vocalist is holding a two-day concert in Seoul in June.

A powerhouse vocalist

Taeyeon debuted as part of the mega girl group, Girls’ Generation in 2007 under SM Entertainment. The group went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea.

As a soloist, Taeyeon has a hefty portfolio under her belt. She released her EP ‘I’ in 2015, followed by ‘Why’. Her first solo album, ‘My Voice’ came out in 2017 with the single ‘Fine’, both reaching the top of the Gaon Album Chart and Gaon Digital Chart. She went on to release her third EP, ‘This Christmas: Winter is Coming’ in 2017 and ‘Something New’ the following year.

Then, she dropped her second studio album, ‘Purpose’ in 2019, which was quickly followed by ‘What Do I Call You’ in 2020. Her most recent release was her third studio album, ‘INVU’ which peaked at number two on the Gaon Album Chart.

Between 2011 and 2021, Taeyeon sold over a million physical albums, becoming the highest-selling South Korean female artist at the time. She was also featured on the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in 2016, 2018, and 2019.

We’re excited for Taeyeon’s return to Hong Kong!

(Featured and hero images credit: TAEYEONsmtown/Twitter)