Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ concert film is coming to cinemas worldwide, including Hong Kong

Did you miss the chance to score a ticket to Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour? The good news is that you can still watch the tour in the form of a movie! The Eras Tour concert film is coming to cinemas across the globe including Hong Kong, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, and more.

While Singapore and Japan is the only stop in Asia for the tour, fans worldwide will have the chance to witness Taylor Swift’s incredible performances on the big screen! Keep reading to find out more details.

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ concert film will be shown in over 100 countries

In an Instagram post, Swift shared, “The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide. Been excited to tell you that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theatres WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!”

The concert film will be shown in over 100 countries. Most screenings will start on October 13 while a second set of screenings will begin on November 3 including Hong Kong.

The film is described as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience” complete with a “breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour”. Organisers also encourage moviegoers to put on their best Eras Tour attire and “friendship bracelets” for the ultimate experience.

The Hong Kong screening will be available in IMAX and 4K versions

The Eras Tour concert film will be shown in Hong Kong on November 3. Several cinema chains have already announced that tickets are available. GH Cinemas will screen the concert film in IMAX and the 4K 2D ATMOS versions. Meanwhile, Broadway Circuit announced limited screenings both in IMAX and 2D screens. The screenings at MCL Cinemas will be available in IMAX, 4K Dolby ATMOS, and 4K 2D versions.

As a treat, audience members will get a chance to bring home a limited-edition poster. It will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Watch the trailer for the concert film below.

All image credit: MCL Cinemas/Instagram