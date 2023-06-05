Japan’s famous teamLab attraction is coming to Hong Kong this July

Hongkongers rejoice as you will soon have a new place to visit in the city. Hong Kong is finally getting its own teamLab in July! The launch of Japan’s famous digital art attraction in Hong Kong is a part of FWD’s 10th Anniversary.

Named teamLab Future Park, the local outpost will see MegaBox transform into a multi-sensory paradise. The interactive space covering 10,000 square feet area will feature six curated installations from around the world. So, mark your calendar for the opening of teamLab Hong Kong!

teamLab in Hong Kong: What to expect

The sizeable immersive space at teamLab Future Park Hong Kong will combine visual art and sensory effects. Among the must-see attractions is the Graffiti Beating Mountains and Valleys Red List featuring mountains of three-dimensional terrain. In addition, visitors can glimpse some endangered species among other beautiful flora and fauna.

Do not miss out on the Sliding Through the Fruit Field installation during your visit. As its name suggests, it is a slide filled with various fruits and spheres. You can expect many reactions as you slide down and hit a specific sphere type. For instance, sky-blue spheres emit buds for flowers to grow, while a yellow sphere pollinates the flowers.

Another Light Ball Orchestra is like an attraction in teamLab Japan. However, the Hong Kong version has colourful balls which change colours accordingly. Other interesting installations include the Table Where People Live and Hopscotch for Geniuses. Meanwhile, your kids can create artistic drawings at Sketch Town and Sketch Town Papercraft and unleash their creative side.

Discounted tickets are available for sale

Early bird tickets start from HKD 198 for adults (over 12 years old) and HKD 148 for children (three to 11 years old). Family packages start from HKD 500 and will be available from June 8 to July 9 on FWD Max’s platform and Trip.com. General tickets go on sale from July 9 onwards. Tickets cost HKD 220 for adults and HKD 148 for children while packages start at HKD 560.

Admission is free for children aged two and under. Children aged 11 or younger must be accompanied by an adult with a ticket. The exhibition will last until January 14, 2024.

(Once) the world’s most visited museum

Since 2001, art collective teamLab has been exploring ways to combine art, science, and technology to bridge the relationship between people and the world through art. teamLab held art shows in New York, London, Paris, Singapore, Melbourne and more.

The large-scale permanent art museums include teamLab Borderless in Odaiba, Tokyo and teamLab Planets in Toyosu, Tokyo. There are also permanent spaces in Shanghai, Macau, and Beijing too. In fact, teamLab Borderless was once the world’s most visited museum. It has welcomed millions of visitors across 160 countries and regions.

With the latest opening in Hong Kong, tickets are bound to get snatched up fast. So, be sure to get yours early!