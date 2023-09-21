Outdoor cinema The Grounds is back with a blockbuster lineup this October

Hong Kong outdoor cinema, The Grounds will return from October 12 for its fall screening season! Moviegoers will get to enjoy award-winning hits like Everything Everywhere All At Once and local movies such as Anita.

General ticket sales will start on September 22 for the first two weeks of screening! So, get ready to watch amazing movies under the stars, complete with the stunning Hong Kong skyline.

The Grounds will kick off its fall screenings in October

The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park in Central will screen various movies this fall! The schedule for October is already out with Clueless screening on October 12, followed by classics The Bodyguard and Matilda.

Those looking for newer titles should tune in to Avatar: The Way of the Water, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Super Mario Bros Movie. Don’t miss out on local hits such as Anita, A Guilty Conscience, and Table For Six.

Despite being an outdoor cinema, moviegoers will enjoy the cinematic audio thanks to the high-fidelity headphones. The Grounds will collaborate with BaseHall so attendees can sample various dishes such as burgers, ramen, gelato, and more.

New ticket sections for an upgraded experience

Starting this October, The Grounds will introduce new additions to its ticket sections. Those who purchase the Classic tickets will be able to opt for solo deck chairs. Meanwhile, Prime ticket holders will get a two-person option with premium bean bags. Finally, Luxe ticket holders will have special a bed option that comes with red or white wine or champagne.

In addition, the outdoor cinema also had a layout change. Now, guests will be able to see the stunning skyline behind the scene. There will also be a new welcome bar area for a more festive vibe.

Weekday screenings will be available from 5 to 10 pm. There will be two screenings on the weekend, in the afternoon from 2 to 5 pm and in the evening from 6 pm to 10:30 pm.

All images credit: thegroundshk/Instagram