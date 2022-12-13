Sign up for the Coastal Trail Challenge and explore scenic stretches of the Hong Kong Island

Do you think you’ve got what it takes to tackle the epic Hong Kong Island Coastal Trail Challenge? Join the runners to hike the 65-km-long Coastal Trail loop around Hong Kong Island. In aid of raising money to manage the Coastal Trail and support local businesses, put on your best shoes.

Take part in the challenge from December 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023, to discover Hong Kong’s natural beauty. The charity event is co-organised by iDiscover, Designing Hong Kong, and Parks & Trails. With new events, goodies and prizes, the third edition of the event promise to be bigger and better. The homegrown brands and F&B outlets will organise the gift prizes and goodie packs.

Hong Kong Island Coastal Trail Challenge: Walk or run for fun

So, if you’re bored of plodding off on your tod and plugging in your headphones, why not meet runners and hikers who are going at your pace? This year, you can either sign up for Leisure or Racing. If you are signing up for the leisure hike, you can explore any stretch of the Coastal Trail and participate in a fun scavenger hunt. Runners waiting to test their endurance can sign up for the 65km Coastal Run One Go, the 25km Hill Run or the 15km Harbourfront Run. Additionally, there are themed photo challenges to add to all the fun.

The Coastal Trail Challenge is a self-guided event

Since The Coastal Trail Challenge is a self-guided event, you will have to track the duration with the TrailWatch app or any other running app to be eligible to win prizes. In addition, you can win a collection of eight pins of iconic Hong Kong landmarks in the Leisure Event. For each stage you walk, you can collect a pin.

Registrations are open till January 30, 2023. You will have to pay a minimum donation of HKD150 and HKD250 for the Leisure and Racing events. So, lace up, stretch like your PE teacher taught you, and hit the trail with your crew.

(Hero and feature image credits: Pexels)