Music legend Tom Jones will perform in Hong Kong in 2024

International icon Tom Jones just announced his Ages & Stages Tour in Asia for the coming year. The British legend will be holding a concert in Hong Kong on March 16, 2024 at the AsiaWorld-Expo.

Jones will kick off the Asia leg of the tour in Kuala Lumpur and make stops in Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei, and Bangkok before wrapping it up in the city. Each show promises unforgettable performers featuring timeless hits from Jones’ six-decade career.

Tom Jones’ concert in Hong Kong: Ticketing details to know

Live Nation Members can secure tickets during the presale on November 23 from 12 pm to 11:59 pm. Simply visit livenation.com to sign up for a free membership and get presale access. The general public can purchase tickets on November 24 at 12 pm via cityline.com.

Ticket prices cost HKD 1,999 (VIP), HKD 1,399, HKD 999, and HKD 799 (all-seated) respectively. The VIP package includes a seated ticket (first 10 rows), a merchandise item designed and created exclusively for the package, and a commemorative Tom Jones laminate and lanyard.

A living legend whose legacy lives on

Tom Jones is one of Britain’s all-time greatest vocal talents. With over 60 years of experience in the industry, the living legend has sold over 100 million records, amassing 36 top 40 hits, and has received multiple Grammy Awards. He was even bestowed knighthood from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2006.

Jones was born in South Wales and quit school at a young age. He started as a member of a local band called The Senators and later formed his own group, Tome Jones and the Squires, performing in clubs and pubs around the area. It wasn’t until the 1960s that Jones signed with Decca Records and kickstarted his music career. And the rest, as they say, is history.

A versatile performer in his own right, Jones can exert soul-stirring ballads to exhilarating anthems. And despite the passage of time, he remains a force in the music world, with a legacy that will live on. So, don’t miss the chance to see Tom Jones perform live during his concert in Hong Kong!

All images credit: Live Nation