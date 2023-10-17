Tony Leung to host a masterclass and film screening at the Tokyo Film Festival this month

Hong Kong superstar Tony Leung will be attending the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) for a masterclass! In addition, there will be a screening of his movie, 2046 during the festival.

Leung’s appearance at the upcoming film festival comes just after the actor received the prestigious Golden Lion for Lifestyle Achievement award at the 80th Venice Film Festival in September. He became the first Hong Kong actor and third Hong Kong artist to bag the award following directors Ann Hui and John Woo.

Tony Leung’s Masterclass and film screening at the Tokyo Film Festival

The upcoming Masterclass at the Tokyo International Film Festival will be part of the Masterclass Series by the Asian Film Awards Academy, CreateHK, and Film Development Fund. There’s much anticipation as this will be the first Masterclass after a five-year hiatus. And this year’s edition, Leung will share insights from his illustrious acting career.

The Masterclass will take place on October 26 at HULIC Hall in Tokyo. To coincide with the event, the film festival will also screen 2046, one of Leung’s movies with director Wong Kar-wai. Set in 1960s Hong Kong, the film follows Chow, a writer who leads a self-indulgent life. But as he starts writing a novel about the future, his reality and storytelling begin to merge.

Organisers hope that this will provide Japanese cinephiles with an opportunity to relish Leung’s outstanding acting skills. Tickets for the Masterclass and screening cost JPY 1,700 (about HKD 88) for adults and JPY 1,200 (about HKD 68) for students via the TIFF website. Only those aged 15 and above can attend the event.

A world-class actor across generations

In addition to the recent Golden Lion award, Leung also received the Outstanding Contribution to Asian Film Award at the 18th Asian Film Awards. The acting legend boasts a remarkable career that spans over four decades and left a mark on the history of Hong Kong and Asian cinema. His impressive performance in every script he takes on has created countless roles and inspired numerous actors around the globe.

His movies have also served as a getaway for cinephiles to East Asian cinema including the likes of In the Mood for Love and Happy Together. Known for his acting, Leung’s influence even reaches beyond Asia. This is most evident when he made his Hollywood debut in Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Leung received praise for his portrayal of Wen-wu in his Marvel outing. The actor is set to star in a new film by Oscar-nominated director IIdiko Enyedi and even made a cameo in a NewJeans music video!

Hero image credit: labiennale/Instagram; featured hero image: asianfilmawardsacademy/Instagram