K-pop boy band Treasure is coming to Hong Kong with a power-packed performance

Following BLANKPINK’s concert, the Korean boy band Treasure is coming to Hong Kong with power-packed dance performances and heartfelt ballads.

The boy band – comprising Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Yoshi, Junkyu, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo, and So Jung-hwan – will hold a concert at the AsiaWorld-Expo Stadium on May 20. The band will perform in Hong Kong for the first time as a part of their Hello Tour.

Treasure Concert in Hong Kong: Groove to popular numbers

Their Asia tour will also take them to Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Bangkok. The SAR will be the last stop on the 10-member boy band’s tour. This will be Treasure’s first tour outside South Korea since its inception in 2020. In addition, this will also be the first time they will play in Asia after members Mashiho and Bang Ye-dam announced their departure in November 2022.

K-pop label YG Entertainment launched Treasure in 2020 through the reality survival programme YG Treasure Box. Their first single, Boy, became an instant hit. They also rose to fame after first EP, The Second Step: Chapter One, sold 700,000 copies in three days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TREASURE (트레저) (@yg_treasure_official)

Grab the pre-sale tickets

For the Hong Kong show, members of Treasure’s Weverse (South Korea-based fan platform) will be able to get their hands on pre-sale tickets from February 7. In addition, Live Nation members also will get access to pre-sale tickets on February 8. All pre-sales will start at 10 am and run until midnight.

Not a member of any of these applications? You can grab them on Cityline starting February 9. The VIP tickets come with a more personalised experience, including access to a sound check event before the show.

Keep your eyes peeled on Live Nation’s website for all the latest information.

2023 Treasure Tour Hello in Hong Kong

Where: AsiaWorld-Expo Stadium

When: May 20, 6 pm

(Hero and feature image credits: yg_treasure_official/Instagram)