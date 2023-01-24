Best Valentine’s Day gifts that go beyond the bouquet

Not that you need just one day to celebrate love in a year, but Valentine’s Day is a welcome excuse to spoil your loved ones. But, of course, February 14 is as much about raising a toast to your BFFs, family, and even yourself (not just your significant other). And what says ‘I love you’ better than a thoughtful gift?

So, whether you’re scouting for the perfect present or want to indulge in self-love, we’ve rounded up the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas.

Valentine’s Day gifts that are genuinely thoughtful

Sweep them off their feet with diamonds

Anything but red this Valentine’s Day? Then surprise your loved ones with a rare, pink diamond necklace by Aurom, the Royal Canadian Mint’s premiere global distribution partner. The necklace features a coin set in an 18K rose gold casing surrounded by Argyle pink diamonds. Beyond the pendant’s unparalleled craftsmanship, what makes it truly unique is the use of pink diamonds encrusted in the Treasure collectable coin. This can be the perfect gift to declare your love to that special someone.

One of Hong Kong’s most beloved stores, Kapok stocks a beautiful range of unique jewellery. We love the Hermina Athens collection inspired by Greek mythology and the selection of ear cuffs, rings, and bracelets from global designers.

Celebrate love with captivating necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings crafted from precision-cut Swarovski Crystal. You can also pick from Pandora’s comprehensive array of gorgeous bracelets, rings and pedants.

Shop for diamonds here Aurom Kapok Swarovski Crystal

Surprise them with gentle skincare products

Here’s an update on a traditional bouquet: giving the gift of super soft skin with Hibernicis’ natural gels, lotions, and serum suitable for all skin tones. They support, replenish, cleanse, and hydrate the skin and are ideal for an at-home spa treatment. The natural oil extracts, seven seaweed extracts and Vitamin E in the gels and lotions help to heal, protect and maintain water balance in the skin. In addition, essential oils of lavender and mandarin deliver a light, fresh herbaceous fragrance.

If skincare means sustainable beauty to your soulmate, Biossance can be the perfect match. Squalane, a hydrating substance derived from sugarcane, is a critical component of many Biossance products.

Aesop is another all-vegan and cruelty-free brand. The Parsley Seed Facial Cleanser is one of Aesop’s bestsellers, as it’s not only suited to most skin types, but its plant-based ingredients emit a floral and herbaceous scent.

Shop for skincare products here Hibernicis Biossance AESOP

Give the gift of relaxation with a massage chair

Think a little more out of the box and gift them a massage chair this Valentine’s Day. And why not? Massage chairs are a boon after a long day hunched over a screen. Especially the OSIM’s uDream Pro, pampers all five senses – sight, sound, smell, taste and touch, to achieve ultimate rejuvenation and recovery. No ordinary massage chair, uDream uses AI-Powered de-stress technology, offering the most profound state of relaxation. The chair also features 3D Surround Sound Bluetooth Speakers and built-in DreamScent Aroma Pods for some aromatherapy.

Going above and beyond the capabilities of a traditional massage chair the OTO offers an unprecedented relaxation through technologies.

Give your body the love it deserves with the luxurious and comfortable Gebco Massage Chair. It offers relief formulas to reduce muscle tension and alleviate stress.

Shop for massage chairs here OSIM OTO Gebco

Add to their fashion collection with stylish shoes and bags

Having catered to all the big names in the glamour industry and royalty (read: Princess Diana), Jimmy Choo is an exquisite choice for that special person in your life. With luxurious new colours, the SHAAN Capsule Collection features a range of chic evening shoes and bags.

Also, celebrate love in style with Charles and Keith’s Valentine’s Day 2023 collection. The collection features shoes with sculptural heart-shaped heels and 3D floral embellishments.

The Bandit Shoulder Bag, by luxury American fashion house Coach, makes for a sophisticated Valentine’s Day gift. We’re eyeing the C pushpin closure and secure interior snap pocket. Need we say more?

Pamper them with natural bath products

Is anything as timelessly chic as anointing the body in the milk-bath manner of Cleopatra? Whether for your partner, your bestie, or you (no judgment, ever), there’s nothing quite like the gift of relaxation. The luscious-smelling natural products from LUSH make for a perfect Valentine’s Day gift. We especially love the Cherryish Bodyscrub that blends chocolate and cherry scents with organic cocoa butter and sea salt. In addition, LUSH is offering beautifully-wrapped hampers that adds to the aesthetic quotient of the gift.

L’Occitance brings the best of Provence to your shower room, all packed with essential oils. The L’Occitane spa essentials can be ideal for replicating a spa experience at home by lighting some candles. Sounds dreamy, isn’t it?

Bathe to Basics is a home-grown skincare brand, hundred percent organic and handmade with love. The rejuvenating bath products will immediately transport you to tranquility and zen.

Say ‘I love you’ with a beautiful selection of flowers

At this point, it’s a complete cliché: a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day. Yes, the thought counts, but this February 14, why not work on the creativity quotient in your display of affection? Flower Delivery offers a beautiful selection of gorgeous contemporary flowers.

Bydeau offers a monthly subscription plan that allows you to surprise your loved ones with beautiful blooms all year long! So, get a gorgeous bunch delivered weekly to your loved ones to remind them of you constantly!

Also, shop Flowerchimp’s collection of Valentine’s Day bouquets and send the ultimate sign of love.

Shop for bouquets here Flower Delivery Bydeau Flowerchimp

Get an alluring perfume

A great fragrance becomes even better when it’s beautifully bottled. So, do you deserve anything less than a limited edition bottle for Valentine’s Day? We didn’t think so!

You’ll undoubtedly find some classically romantic notes at Penhaligon’s (think bright florals and citruses), but they’ve also got a few ~musky~ and rich scents. You can also personalise the gift by adding your loved one’s name. Did you know Princess Diana favoured Penhaligon’s Bluebell for everyday wear?

Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet can be the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. The pink peony and white musk blend have a light yet sensual touch that will never go out of style. In addition, Tom Ford’s Velvet Orchid with striking honey, rum, and orchid floral offers a memorable aroma and is an undeniable classic.

From the pink diamond necklace to the relaxing massage chairs, what’s not to love in this list?

(Hero image and feature image credits: Pexels)