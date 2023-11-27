Watch Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 livestream from Hong Kong here

Watch Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 show live from Hong Kong’s Avenue Of Stars on 30 November 2023 at 8.00PM (Malaysian time).

For the first time ever, French luxury house Louis Vuitton will be taking its Men’s Pre-Fall show to Hong Kong! To be held on 30 November 2023, Creative Director Pharrell Williams is slated to unveil his latest collection for the Maison. The exciting venue will be the iconic Avenue Of Stars right in front of the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront. Just like the handprints of East Asian cinema legends immortalised throughout the renowned strip, the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2023 show is about to be one to remember.

It is also said that billboards across Hong Kong will be showcasing the one-of-a-kind event — alongside the Maison’s official social channels, of course. Fun fact: the Avenue Of Stars honours some of the industry’s most prominent names such as Bruce Lee, Sammo Hung, Jackie Chan, Andy Lau, Jet Li, Anita Mui, Maggie Cheung, Stephen Chow and Michelle Yeoh. Are you excited for the show?

(All photos provided by Louis Vuitton)