Westlife is all set to perform in Hong Kong on Valentine’s Day

It is never too early to plan Valentine’s Day, especially when Hong Kong has an incredible event to attend with your date. Boyband fans, we’ve got some great news: A Westlife concert is happening in Hong Kong on February 14, 2023.

The Irish foursome – Mark Feehily, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne – will bring The Wild Dreams Tour to Hon Kong. So, you can lock in plans to see the crooners belt out nostalgic ’90s tunes and popular ballads. The Irish pop band Westlife kicked off The Wild Dreams Tour in the United Kingdom in July 2022. The boys have been serenading the audience with the latest hits and a string of classics. They even surprised fans with an ABBA medley. Westlife is now ready to meet fans in Asia again.

The Westlife concert will take place at AsiaWorld-Expo

The Westlife concert will take place at AsiaWorld-Expo on February 14. If you’re as much of a Westlife fan as us (posters on the wall and all), you will know the lyrics by heart. So, get ready to hum to classics like You Raise Me Up and Uptown Girl. The band will surprise fans with a host of the Irish megastars’ classic songs, but their favourite number now is the album’s lead single, Starlight. Starlight is a euphoric, anthemic song and feels like a huge celebration.

While we wait for February to arrive, here’s a little list of all the songs that we’d love to see performed live:

“Flying Without Wings”

“My Love”

“You Raise Me Up”

“Uptown Girl”

Keen to hear the Uptown Girl hitmakers belt out their biggest hits? Grab your tickets for the Westlife concert on livenation. Ticket prices start from HKD699 and will go publicly on sale from December 1, 2022 (Thursday) at 10 am through www.hkticketing.com.