What’s On: 8 events in Hong Kong you won’t want to miss this November

Still buzzing from a hefty weekend at the Rugby Sevens? Here are our picks for alternative events to check out in November to keep you uplifted ahead of the holiday season.

Can you believe it’s already November? With restrictions easing and festivities right around the corner, there is an undeniable sense of renewal in the air. For me personally, this manifests as a need to re-immerse myself within the freneticism of Hong Kong’s cultural enclaves. Whether this be exploring the city’s emerging hip hop scene, diversified art spaces or pop-up markets, Hong Kong is showing signs that it is slowly but surely coming alive again. Beyond excited, I am thankful and relieved.

Similarly on the look out for new experiences? Check out these events in November that you may have missed.



Don’t you worry fellow foodies, museum enthusiasts and fitness fanatic. We got you covered too!

Here are our picks of must-see events in November 2022:

Hong Kong International Photo Festival

When: 21 October – 27 November 2022

Where: Jockey Club Creative Arts Centre (JCCAC), 30 Pak Tin Street, Shek Kip Mei, Hong Kong



For over a decade, Hong Kong’s International Photo Festival (HKIPF) has celebrated the ways creative practices allow us to engage more meaningfully with others and our wider world. This year’s programming examines the relationship between still and moving image, zooming into the colourful world of Hong Kong film with its main exhibition ‘Off-sets: Photographies of Hong Kong Cinema’.



Showcasing the visionary work of 12 influential Hong Kong image makers, the exhibition asks us to reimagine our city’s cinemascapes in still frames and exclusive behind-the-scenes photographs. Cinephile or not, you’ll find something raw and captivating.



Looking to broaden your appreciation for photography generally? HKIPF 2022 is also featuring the photo books of artists across Asia with an extensive offering of online talks, intimate discussions and event workshops to explore.



Reality Dropout – Little Thunder

When: 04 November – 24 December 2022

Where: Over the Influence, G/F & 1/F, 159 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong

Beloved Hong Kong contemporary artist and cartoonist, Little Thunder, debuts her first solo exhibition this month with a series of 12 acrylic paintings in her signature manga-style.



The self-taught artist depicts themes of modern femininity in effervescent tones and magical realism. In doing so, forcing us to pick apart the real from the imagined and the normal from the absurd; only to realise that the distinctions may be beyond comprehension.

The Bay Market When: 12 November 2022

Where: K-farm by Belcher Bay, 3 Shing Sai Road, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong



Nostalgic for summer days spent scouring European-style flea markets? Looking for a gift or new closet addition with sustainability in mind? Check out the first edition of The Bay Market, a chance to dig through pre-loved items for long lost treasures and explore artisanal goods by local businesses such as, Hiraya Scent & Co.’s handmade candles and FIERCE unisex chains.



Lifestyle Asia Hip Hop Next 2022 When: 19 November 2022

Where: Soho House, 33 Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong Hong Kong’s Hip Hop and R&B scene is on the come up with talents that embody the edginess of our city’s ever evolving graffitied streets and stickered alleyways.



Join us at Lifestyle Asia to celebrate of this up-and-coming culture, community and way of life with the launch of our first ever, Lifestyle Asia Hip Hop Next event. Dress down and hear the new wave of youths in Hong Kong with our exclusive performance lineup featuring the likes of TXMIYAMA, ANGO and JBO Escobar.



While the event is by invitation only, we are giving away 10 pairs of guest passes. Get involved!



‘Tower Moment’ Release Party with Blue Hour & Xiaolin When: 19 November 2022

Where: 宀 Club, 4F, 279 Des Voeux Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong Moreso a fan of electronic music? Xiaolin, one of Hong Kong’s hottest DJ and producers, is hosting a release party for her new ‘Tower Moment’ EP with 宀 records. The project is a look back on a period of personal healing, flowing from feelings of darkness to liberation in cosmic and spacey progressions.



Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2022 When: 1 November – 30 November 2022

Where: Central, Kennedy Town, Wan Chai and Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong



Calling all wine and cocktail lovers! Hong Kong’s Wine & Dine Festival is back with city-wide gastronomical deals and events perfect for foodies throughout November.



Try a new drink concoction with gourmet snacks or indulge in special wine and food pairings with 200 bars and 150 restaurants across the city. Some participating eateries include, Tell Camellia, Uma Nota, Sen-ryo (Central Branch) and Blend & Grind. Can you believe the deals go as little as HK$100?



Heritage of Mei Ho House When: November 2 2022 onwards

Hong Kong Sports and Fitness Expo

When: 18 – 20 November 2022

Where: AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong International Airport, Lantau, Hong Kong

Break a good sweat ahead of the holiday season at Hong Kong’s first ever Fitness and Wellness Expo (HKFWE). Whether you’re a fitness fanatic or still looking for the best type workout for you, this 3-day mega event is a great way to get involved in a myriad of fitness classes such as, HIIT, yoga and weight lighting, as well as learn more about leading overseas and local wellness brands.



Uniquely, the expo will also feature HYROX, the world’s largest fitness race. The first of its kind in Asia, the race will be an event definitely worth checking out; even if you choose to cheer from the sidelines.

Lead and featured images courtesy of Pexels.