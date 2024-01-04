Michael Owen and Paul Scholes lead World Football Masters Cup in Hong Kong

World Football Masters Cup 2024 is set to stage a historic match that sees the first-ever international and local mixed football star lineup in Hong Kong on Jan 20.

International football stars will descend upon Hong Kong in January for this historic exhibition match that promises to captivate fans and leave an indelible mark on the city’s football history. World Football Masters Cup 2024, the eagerly anticipated event, will be held at the iconic Hong Kong Stadium.

Headlining the star-studded affair will be legendary football figures, Michael Owen and Paul Scholes. Owen, renowned for his electrifying pace and clinical finishing, and Scholes, known for his exceptional vision and passing ability, will lead two teams comprising over twenty international and local football players.

The teams, respectively named the “Owen All Stars” and the “Scholes Legends,” will feature an impressive line-up of talent. Joining Owen and Scholes on the pitch will be iconic players such as Luis Figo, Gilberto Silva, Robert Pires, Patrick Berger, Vladimir Smicer, and Steve McManaman. The match will also provide an opportunity for local talents to shine, with players like Lee Kin-wa, Chan Siu-ki, Leung Nang Yan, Lau Wing-yip, and Ku Kam-fai showcasing their skills alongside the international stars.

The “World Football Masters Cup 2024” holds special significance as it marks the return of large-scale matches in Hong Kong following the challenging times brought about by the pandemic. The event presents a unique opportunity for fans to witness the significant event, with international superstars gathering in Hong Kong for this grand occasion.

Details for the event:

Date: 20 Jan 2024

Time: 16:00

Venue: Hong Kong Stadium

Address: 55 East Hospital Road, So Kon Po, Hong Kong

Ticket price: HKD 980 / 680 / 480 / 280 / 100 (Seniors and Students Only)

Tickets are available here.

(Images: World Football Master Cups/Getty Image)