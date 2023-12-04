YoonA announces fan meeting in Asia including HK and Macau

Good news for K-pop fans! More artists will be coming to the city next year. So, make sure you plan ahead! Girls’ Generations’ YoonA has confirmed the dates and cities for her upcoming Asia fan meeting in 2024. It will include a stop in both Hong Kong and Macau in January and February 2024 respectively.

The tour title, ‘Younite’ combines her name, YoonA and the word ‘unite’, symbolising her unity with her fans. Attendees can expect different kinds of segments in the fan meeting including performances, behind-the-scenes talks, and games.

YoonA’s fan meeting in Asia: Dates and cities

The fan meeting will kick off in Seoul on January 6 and 7. Then, she will head to seven other Asian cities, including Hong Kong and Macau.

The actress and singer will hold her fan meeting in Hong Kong on January 13 and in Macau on February 3. Afterwards, she will make her way to Yokohama, Bangkok, Manila, and Jakarta.

Mark your calendar for the dates of YoonA’s fan meeting in Asia.

January 2024

01.06-07 – Seoul

01.13 – Hong Kong

February 2024

02.03 – Macau

02.04 – Taipei

02.12 – Yokohama

02.24 – Bangkok

March 2024

03.01 – Manila

03.29 – Jakarta

As of now, no ticketing details have been announced. So, stay tuned for the latest information.

A top artist and actress

YoonA or Im Yoon-ah is a member of the girl group, Girls’ Generation. They are one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of the most popular girl groups. YoonA was cast through an Open Casting Audition and spent five years training before her debut.

Besides her music career, YoonA also ventured into acting, receiving further public attention. She starred in K-dramas such as Love Rain, The K2, The King in Love, and Big Mouth. Most recently, she was in King the Land. YoonA also starred in the movie Confidential Assignment 2: International, which performed well at the box office. For her performance, she received her first Best Supporting Actress award at the 58th Grand Bell Awards.

All images credit: limyoona__official/Instagram