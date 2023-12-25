To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the global release of Frozen, NOVA Mall in Macau is hosting “The Mythical Journey”, the first Frozen-themed event in Macau. There, Olaf, Anna, and Elsa accompany you on a walk through a dreamy snow forest.

Greeting you at the entrance are large statues of Elsa and Anna, inviting you into the world of fantasy. Through the aurora-coloured crystal tunnel, a magical snowy land awaits. The floor is grey as if snow has just melted and the surroundings are scattered with plenty of Christmas trees with their leaves covered with snow and strings of blue lights making them especially beautiful. You can also see the adorable Olaf laughing and waiting to take a photo with you. Next to him, behind the bench, are crystals of various shapes. Their colourful glow makes it seem as though they’re enchanted.

Don’t forget to shop for limited-edition items at the pop-up store area. You can find Frozen 10th-anniversary-themed T-shirts, tote bags, backpacks, luggage straps, keychains in the form of puzzles, and much more. Additionally, there are anniversary-themed postcards and no-trace stickers with different characters, which are collectible for Frozen fans.

If you spend MOP$500 or more at NOVA Mall before January 1, 2024, you can redeem a MOP$50 gift voucher for the Frozen pop-up store on a first come first served basis. Want to collect more Frozen-themed items? Pick up an extra anniversary eco-friendly shopping bag for MOP$28 when you shop at the pop-up store.

Let NOVA Mall fulfil your dream of a white Christmas this winter in Macau. The event will run until January 31, 2024.

Images: @NOVA Mall/Facebook