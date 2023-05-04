Korean girl group (G)I-DLE is heading to Hong Kong this July!

Attention, Hong Kong Neverlands! (G)I-DLE is heading to the city as part of their ‘I Am FREE-TY’ world tour on July 22! The one-day concert will take place at the AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 10.

The girl group will be performing in Seoul for two days before heading off to Taipei and Bangkok in July. Soon after, they will be hosting a series of concerts in the US throughout August. Hong Kong is the last stop in the Asia leg of the tour.

(G)I-DLE’s concert in Hong Kong: All the details to know

Tickets for the concert go on sale for the general public on May 11 at 10 am via Cityline and booking hotline +852 2111 5333. Prices range from HKD 1,7999 for the VIP package, and HKD 1,299, HKD 999, and HKD 699 for the standard packages respectively.

The VIP package includes one premium reserved seat, one sound check party access or autographed poster of (G)I-DLE, and exclusive VIP entrance access.

The world tour comes as the girl group prepares to release their upcoming mini album, ‘I Feel’ on May 15. While 10 cities have been announced for the tour so far, the poster also indicates that there are more cities and dates in the works.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolemodel Entertainment Group (@reg.entertainment)

A powerhouse girl group

Outside of the ‘big four’ entertainment labels in South Korea, (G)I-DLE is considered as one of the most successful girl groups. They made their debut in 2018 under Cube Entertainment, originally as a six-member group before Soojin left in 2021.

The group came out with the single ‘Latata’, which raked up almost six million views within the first week. Their debut EP, ‘I Am’ peaked at number five on the Billboard’s World Albums chart just a week after its release.

The quintet comprises members who have previous experience in the K-pop industry. For instance, Soyeon participated in the survival show, Produce 101. Meanwhile, Miyeon previously trained under YG Entertainment and was part of Blackpink’s pre-debut lineup.

We can’t wait to go for (G)I-DLE’s concert!

(Featured and header images credit: G_I_DLE/Twitter)