GROCERY and Star Ferry Are Opening a “Donald Duck” Pop-Up

GROCERY is celebrating its fifth anniversary which coincides with the 125th anniversary of the Star Ferry and the centenary of Disney.

The Hong Kong-based label will focus on the iconic Donald Duck character and merge the iconic green colour of Hong Kong’s Star Ferry with his classic attire.

Combining the world of street fashion, tourism, and vinyl toy collecting, the collaboration will see a capsule of snow-washed T-shirts and caps in both adult and kids sizing. In the toy category is a 7-inch standing Donald Duck figure by URDU as well as a 30 cm-tall Donald Duck plush toy. The pop-up store will also have other small items like Donald Duck keychain sets and Donald Duck stickers for sale.

As part of the GROCERY x Star Ferry activation, those that purchase any of the limited-edition items and ride the Star Ferry Harbour Tour during the promotional period will receive a commemorative postcard. The pop-up will be located on the second floor of Harbour City’s Ocean Centre, and will be open starting August 1st to September 3rd. Prices for the tee will range from $260 HKD – $480 HKD. Fans can also find the gear launching on August 1, 12:00HKT at the GROCERY online store.

URDU Feast of Centennial Pop-up Store: 海港城海運大廈2樓展覽大堂

Level 2, Ocean Centre,

Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui

Hong Kong