Heath hosts this year’s Shibari Art Fair 2023

The Shibari Art Fair has commenced in Hong Kong. As a practice that has roots dating back to the 1400s in Japan, Shibari is the art of bondage using intricate knots and tying techniques.

Looking to destigmatize Shibari’s perception as being a violent sexual fetish, organizer and shibari artist Rika has been promoting and educating the city along with the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, and Taiwan for close to a decade. Mentored by Japanese shibari artist Nawashi Kazami, Rika along with Heath have set forth a host of events for those looking to learn more about the art form.

Taking place from now until July 23 at the Heath in Tsim Sha Tsui, Shibari Art Fair 2023 will encompass activities like life drawing sessions, dance performances, a live music night, guided tour, and panel discussions.

In a statement announcing the fair, Rika explains, “Contrary to the public’s perception, the person being tied, also called the ‘Bunny’ has the ultimate control. The ‘Rigger’ the person who is tying the partner, must communicate and understand the conditions of the partner and decide on the use of intricate knots and patterns, techniques and strengths. Each performance is a collaborative art form and varies each time.”

Those in Hong Kong can view or even participate in the shibari activities at Heath Hong Kong. The 40,000 square foot Heath is located in the basement of Chungking Mansions and was designed to be the microcosm of Hong Kong — bringing an eclectic mix of new and old, mixed in with culture and art. Those interested can find the flyer above and the address to Health below:

Heath

B/F, 36-44 Nathan Rd,

Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong