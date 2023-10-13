Hennessy V.S.O.P x Team Wang pop up opens in Galaxy Macau

Hennessy lifts its curtain at Galaxy Macau with a special pop-up. Highlighting the original brand short film “Enter the Show” by Italian filmmaker, Paolo Sorrentino, the special pop-up takes on the look of a classic theatre dressed in red.

Embodying the “Enter the Show” theme, the pop-up gives fans a chance to experience Hennessy V.S.O.P and to get a better look at the new bottle and packaging. Aligned with the LVMH Life 360 initiative for social and environmental responsibility, the new packaging is now made with coating-free labels made of recycled paper, and gift boxes crafted from coating-free paper sourced from FSC-certified forests. The decanter now sees a contemporary reinterpretation of Maison Hennessy’s iconic bras armé signature, and is made of glass sourced in Cognac and northern France with a wooden bottle stopper.

Guests at the Galaxy Macau pop-up are greeted with a giant photo-friendly Hennessy V.S.O.P dummy bottle, accompanied by a bespoke Hennessy V.S.O.P cocktail bottle. An unmissable highlight is that guests will receive a virtual identity card by scanning the on-site QR code, representing a character from the short film.

On top of the classic Hennessy V.S.O.P, the limited Hennessy V.S.O.P x Team Wang will be available from now until October 19. In collaboration with Jackson Wang, this part of the Hennessy V.S.O.P Showtime pop-up narrows in on the star’s mesmerizing role as “Magic Man” in the “Enter the Show” film.

The bottle adopts three colours that symbolize their shared vision: white to represent modernity, vibrant red as a tribute to Hennessy V.S.O.P’s signature hue, and gold to honour the spirit of showmanship. Limited to only 1,500 bottles, the Hennessy V.S.O.P Limited Edition by Team Wang will be available exclusively at Galaxy Macau.

Hennessy V.S.O.P x Team Wang Pop-up

October 12 – 19

Galaxy Macau, G/F, Macao