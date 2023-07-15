Here are the best guest shifts in Hong Kong for Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 celebrations have commenced. And while the ceremony is not until July 18, guest shifts have begun in Hong Kong. Coinciding with the 51-100 list that was already announced, the city is waiting in anticipation for the first 50 best bars in Asia ranking.
Those in the city looking to sample (responsibly) some of the most unique drinks made by some of the most celebrated mixologists can refer to our master list below for the compiled guest shifts taking place from now until July 22. The two heaviest days are Sunday and Monday, with a light day on Tuesday, the day of the ceremony, followed by an eventful Wednesday.
Check out the master list below to plan your Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 schedule. Rest up!
July 13
Shingo Gokan from The SG Club, Tokyo (#21 in 2022) @ Lobster Bar, Island Shangri La
5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. + 10:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Shelly Tai from Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore (#36 in 2022) @ Quinary (#16 in 2022)
8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou (#18 in 2022) @ The Mixing Room
9:00 p.m. – Late
July 14
Deke Dunne from Allegory, Washington DC @ Terrible Baby, Eaton Hotel
2:00 p.m. – Late
Shingo Gokan from The SG Club, Tokyo (#21 in 2022) @ Lobster Bar, Island Shangri La
5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. + 10:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Arcadius Rub @ Quinary (#16 in 2022)
8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Coralie Doillet and Orsu Loviconi of Galaxy Bar, Dubai @ Ozone, Ritz Carlton
8:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.
July 15
Deke Dunne from Allegory, Washington DC @ Terrible Baby, Eaton Hotel
2:00 p.m. – Late
Shingo Gokan from The SG Club, Tokyo (#21 in 2022) @ Lobster Bar, Island Shangri La
5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. + 10:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Sidecar, New Delhi (#14 in 2022) @ Aubrey, Mandarin Oriental (#38 in 2022)
6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Juan Yi Jun of No Sleep Club, Singapore (#15 in 2022) @ Little Bao
6:00 p.m. – Late
Rogerio Vaz of Bar Trench, Tokyo (#25 in 2022) @ Kaen
7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Claude Delima of The Spirits Library, Manila @ The Poet
8:00 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Coralie Doillet and Orsu Loviconi of Galaxy Bar, Dubai @ Ozone, Ritz Carlton
8:00 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Mel Chavez of Smoke & Mirrors, Singapore (#60 in 2022) @ Salisterra, Upper House
8:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Chanel Adams of Bamboo Bar, Bangkok (#46 in 2022) @ The Diplomat
10:00 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Bob Louison of Sora Bar, Phnom Penh @ Bar Buonasera
9:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.
July 16
Shelley Tai of Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore @ DraftLand Cluck & Chug charity Event
12:00 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Deke Dunne from Allegory, Washington DC @ Terrible Baby, Eaton Hotel
2:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Kate Gerwin of Happy Accidents, Albuquerque (Masterclass) @ Quinary
4:00 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Dre Masso of Altos Tequila and Sunset Park of Potato Head Bali @ Penicillin (#22 in 2022)
4:00 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Tamras Gin, India (Masterclass) @ PDT
4:00 p.m. – 6 p.m.
50 Best Magic Hour Welcome Cocktail
Kelvin Wong of Good Friends Club, Penang
Bryan Bonifacio of Employees Only, Singapore
Tom Hearn of Vesper, Bangkok
4:00 p.m. – 7 p.m. @ Cardinal Point
Tropic City, Bangkok @ Honky Tonks Tavern
5:00 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Stan Andruskevic of Ms Jigger, Bangkok @ The Social Den
6:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Yana K of Atlas, Singapore @ Penicillin
6:00 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Manhattan, Singapore @ COA (#1 in 2022)
6:00 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Friends of Milan: Benjamin Fabio of 1930, Milan @ Testina
6:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Camparino, Milan @ Vista Bar
7:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Eric Sabloniere of Scrappy’s Bitters @ The St. Regis Bar
7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Foxglove 7:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Eric Stephenson of Libertine, Barcelona
Michele Montauti of The Loft, Bangkok
Yinying of Low of Live Twice, Singapore
Kate Gerwin of Happy Accidents, Albuquerque @ Quinary
8:00 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Benjamin Boyce of LPM, Hong Kong and Tibor Krascsenics of LPM, Dubai @ The Old Man
7:00 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Rum Unleashed: Joshua Ivanovic of Junglebird, Kuala Lumpur (#35 in 2022) and Black Tot Rum Ambassador Mitch Wilson @ The Daily Tot 8:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Call Me Schmuck: Moe Aljaff and Juliette Larouy of The Schmucks, New York @ Call Me Al
8:00 p.m. – Late
Yangdup Lama and Lopsang Lama of Sidecar, New Delhi @ Tell Camellia (#97 this year)
8:00 p.m. – Onwards.
Gina Barbachano of Hanky Panky, Mexico City @ Lobster Bar
9:00 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Paradiso, Barcelona @ DarkSide (#13 in 2022)
9:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Hideaway Bar, Goa @ Quality Goods Club
9:00 p.m. – Late
July 17
Masterclass: Siete Misterios @ The Mixing Room
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Masterclass: Simone Caporale from Sips/Boadas, Barcelona @ Quinary
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
F&B Future Talks @ The Foundry Asia
Desiree Silva from Low Tide, Sago House, Ghostwriter, Underdog Inn, Singapore
Juan Yi Jun from No Sleep Club, Singapore
Charlene Dawes from Tastings Group, Hong Kong
Beckaly Franks from The Pontiac, Call Me Al, Artifact, Hong Kong
May Chow from Little Bao, Hong Kong
3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. RSVP via the Foundry Asia Instagram
Masterclass:Andrew Yap of Papa Doble, Singapore a@ The Poet
3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Patrick Pistolesi of Drink Kong, Rome @ Bar Leone
5:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 Bartender’s Feast @ Four Seasons, Hong Kong
6:00 p.m. – Onwards
Jigger and Pony, Singapore @ The Aubrey
6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Vijay Mudaliar and Yong Wei of Native, Singapore @ Room 309
7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Maybe Sammy/Dean & Nancy, Sydney @ The Diplomat
7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
28 HongKong St, Singapore @ Honky Tonks Tavern
7:00 p.m. – Late
Zest, Seoul @ Penicillin
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Simone Caporale of Sips/Boadas, Barcelona @ Quinary
8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Rogerio Vaz of Bar Trench, Tokyo @ Yurakucho
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Shinya Koba of Bar Yakoboku, Kumamoto and Yoshifumi Yasunaka of LAMP BAR, Nara @ Mizunara: The Library 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Marco Dongi of The House on Sathorn, Bangkok @ Thirsty Shaker
8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
The Heart of Rum: Arathorn Grey of Tippling Club, Singapore and Edriane Lim of The Bar @ 15 Stamford, Singapore @ The Daily Tot
8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Andrew Yap of Papa Doble, Singapore) @ The Poet
8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Kris Du of Speak Low, Shanghai @ Tell Camellia
8:00 p.m. – Onwards
Gina Barbachano of Hanky Panky, Mexico City @ Lobster Bar
9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Unapologetic Rage @ The Pontiac
Kate Gerwin of Happy Accidents, Albuquerque
Millie Tang of The Gresham, Brisbane
Lola Lauof Hope & Sesame, Shenzhen
Juan Yi Jun of No Sleep Club, Singapore
Lolita Goh of JungleBird, Kuala Lumpur
Holly Graham of Tokyo Confidential, Tokyo
Jen Queen of The Pontiac, Hong Kong
Beckaly Franks of The Pontiac/Call Me Al/Ponty Cafe, Hong Kong
Ezra Star of Mostly Harmless/Call Me Al/Ponty Cafe, Hong Kong
9:00 p.m. – Late
Paradiso, Barcelona @ DarkSide
9:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
The Unofficial 50 Best Bars Bartenders’ Feast After Party @ at The Green Door
CK Kho of Coley, Kuala Lumpur
Ronnaporn Kanivichaporn of Mahaniyom, Bangkok
Olivia Lee of Republic, Singapore
9:00 p.m. – Late
Nico de Soto of Danico, Paris and Mace, New York @ Dead &
10:00 p.m. – Late
Sago House, Singapore @ The Mixing Room
10:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.
July 18
Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 Ceremony @ Rosewood
6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Unofficial 50 Best After Party @ Artifact & Basehall
Sami Terki and Michael Callahan of Barbary Coast, Singapore @ Dead&
10:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.
Cardinal Point After Party (Invite only)
The Odd Couple, Shanghai
Villa Records, Seoul
Pine & Co, Seoul
11:00 p.m. – LATE
Asia’s 50 Best Bars Ceremony After Party @ The Wise King
Giancarlo Mancino and Elena Urbani of Mancino Vermouth
Giovanni Andrea Magliaro of Reka:Bar, Kuala Lumpur
Pietro Rizzo of The Aubrey, London
12:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.
July 19
Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 closing party @ Aqua Hutong
1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
No Sleep Cafe Pajama Party: Juan Yi Jun of No Sleep Club @ Ponty Cafe
3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Analogue/Native, Singapore @ Penicillin
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Hayden Lambert of Above Board, Melbourne @ Bar Leone
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Volkan Ibil of The Back Room, Manila @ Lobster Bar
5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. + 10:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
The Cocktail Club of Jakarta @ Penicillin
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Giovanni Andrea Magliaro and Joel Poon of Reka:Bar, Kuala Lumpur @ RONIN
6:15 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Rusty Cerven of Manhattan, Singapore @ Louise
7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Black Tears Rum International Guestshift @ The Daily Tot
7:00 p.m. – Onwards
Mario la Pietra of Neon Pigeon, Singapore @ Zuma
7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Andrea Minarelli of Bulgari, Tokyo @ Bar De Luxe
7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Bar Us, Bangkok @ Orchard Bar
7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City @ Penicillin
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Yangdup Lama of Sidecar, Delhi @ The Wise King
8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Sophia Kang of One Ninety, Singapore @ The Poet
8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Noppasate “Depp” Hirunwathit and Tanapoom “Boom” Likhitkriangkrai of Rabbit Hole, Bangkok @ The Old Man 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Kate Gerwin of Happy Accidents, Albuquerque @ Room 309 (online reservation only)
6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
On The Sauce Karaoke…of Doom Vol.II: Sami Terki and Michael Callahan of Deadfall, Singapore @ The Pontiac
8:00 p.m. – Late
Peddlers “Down The Rabbit Hole” preview with Millie Tang of The Gresham, Brisbane @ Shady Acres
8:00 p.m. – Late
Indonesian Bar Crawl with The Cocktail Club, Jakarta @ DEAD&
Pantja, Jakarta
Wishbone, Semarang
Secret Society, Hong Kong
9:00 p.m. – Late
July 20
Masterclass: Dennis Zoppi, Italy @ Zuma
12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Masterclass: Amaro Lucano @ CRUST
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Masterclass: Iain McPherson of Panda & Sons, Edinburgh @ DraftLand
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Masterclass: Simone Caporale of Sips, Barcelona @ Grand Hyatt Steakhouse
3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Cross Yu of EPIC, Shanghai @ Penicillin
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Volkan Ibil of The Back Room, Manila @ Lobster Bar
5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. + 10:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Chanel Adams of The Bamboo Bar, Bangkok @ PDT
5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Dennis Zoppi, Italy @ Zuma
6:30 p.m. – Late
Rob Scott of Flor De Cana @ The Daily Tot
8:00 p.m. – Onwards
Simone Caporale of Sips, Barcelona @ Grand Hyatt Steakhouse
8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Iain McPherson of Panda & Sons, Edinburgh @ Quinary
8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Built To Trill: Southside Parlor, Seoul @ The Pontiac
8:00 p.m. – Late
Amaro Lucano Launch Party with Cinquanta Spirito Italiano, Pagani, Italy @ Green Door
9:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
July 21
Chanel Adams of The Bamboo Bar, Bangkok @ PDT
5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Volkan Ibil of Backroom, Manila @ The Social Den
8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
The Old Man 6th Anniversary
Filippo Sanchi of Lennon’s Bar, Bangkok (6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.)
Terry Kim and Leo Kim of Alice, Seoul (8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.)
Davide Sambo of Zuma, Bangkok (9:30 p.m. -1:00 p.m.)
Awaraa and Ka of Il Punto, Ulaanbaatar and Duku of Wallstreet, Ulaanbaatar 11:00 p.m. – Late)
July 22
Masterclass: Rob Scott of Flor De Cana rum
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Rob Scott of Flor De Cana @ Social Den
8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
(Hero Image: Lobster Bar at the Island Shangri-la)