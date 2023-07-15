Here are the best guest shifts in Hong Kong for Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 celebrations have commenced. And while the ceremony is not until July 18, guest shifts have begun in Hong Kong. Coinciding with the 51-100 list that was already announced, the city is waiting in anticipation for the first 50 best bars in Asia ranking.

Those in the city looking to sample (responsibly) some of the most unique drinks made by some of the most celebrated mixologists can refer to our master list below for the compiled guest shifts taking place from now until July 22. The two heaviest days are Sunday and Monday, with a light day on Tuesday, the day of the ceremony, followed by an eventful Wednesday.

Check out the master list below to plan your Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 schedule. Rest up!

July 13

Shingo Gokan from The SG Club, Tokyo (#21 in 2022) @ Lobster Bar, Island Shangri La

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. + 10:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Shelly Tai from Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore (#36 in 2022) @ Quinary (#16 in 2022)

8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou (#18 in 2022) @ The Mixing Room

9:00 p.m. – Late

July 14

Deke Dunne from Allegory, Washington DC @ Terrible Baby, Eaton Hotel

2:00 p.m. – Late

Shingo Gokan from The SG Club, Tokyo (#21 in 2022) @ Lobster Bar, Island Shangri La

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. + 10:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Arcadius Rub @ Quinary (#16 in 2022)

8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Coralie Doillet and Orsu Loviconi of Galaxy Bar, Dubai @ Ozone, Ritz Carlton

8:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.

July 15

Deke Dunne from Allegory, Washington DC @ Terrible Baby, Eaton Hotel

2:00 p.m. – Late

Shingo Gokan from The SG Club, Tokyo (#21 in 2022) @ Lobster Bar, Island Shangri La

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. + 10:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Sidecar, New Delhi (#14 in 2022) @ Aubrey, Mandarin Oriental (#38 in 2022)

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Juan Yi Jun of No Sleep Club, Singapore (#15 in 2022) @ Little Bao

6:00 p.m. – Late

Rogerio Vaz of Bar Trench, Tokyo (#25 in 2022) @ Kaen

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Claude Delima of The Spirits Library, Manila @ The Poet

8:00 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Coralie Doillet and Orsu Loviconi of Galaxy Bar, Dubai @ Ozone, Ritz Carlton

8:00 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Mel Chavez of Smoke & Mirrors, Singapore (#60 in 2022) @ Salisterra, Upper House

8:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Chanel Adams of Bamboo Bar, Bangkok (#46 in 2022) @ The Diplomat

10:00 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Bob Louison of Sora Bar, Phnom Penh @ Bar Buonasera

9:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.

July 16

Shelley Tai of Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore @ DraftLand Cluck & Chug charity Event

12:00 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Deke Dunne from Allegory, Washington DC @ Terrible Baby, Eaton Hotel

2:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Kate Gerwin of Happy Accidents, Albuquerque (Masterclass) @ Quinary

4:00 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Dre Masso of Altos Tequila and Sunset Park of Potato Head Bali @ Penicillin (#22 in 2022)

4:00 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tamras Gin, India (Masterclass) @ PDT

4:00 p.m. – 6 p.m.

50 Best Magic Hour Welcome Cocktail

Kelvin Wong of Good Friends Club, Penang

Bryan Bonifacio of Employees Only, Singapore

Tom Hearn of Vesper, Bangkok

4:00 p.m. – 7 p.m. @ Cardinal Point

Tropic City, Bangkok @ Honky Tonks Tavern

5:00 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Stan Andruskevic of Ms Jigger, Bangkok @ The Social Den

6:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Yana K of Atlas, Singapore @ Penicillin

6:00 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Manhattan, Singapore @ COA (#1 in 2022)

6:00 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friends of Milan: Benjamin Fabio of 1930, Milan @ Testina

6:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Camparino, Milan @ Vista Bar

7:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Eric Sabloniere of Scrappy’s Bitters @ The St. Regis Bar

7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Foxglove 7:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Eric Stephenson of Libertine, Barcelona

Michele Montauti of The Loft, Bangkok

Yinying of Low of Live Twice, Singapore

Kate Gerwin of Happy Accidents, Albuquerque @ Quinary

8:00 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Benjamin Boyce of LPM, Hong Kong and Tibor Krascsenics of LPM, Dubai @ The Old Man

7:00 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Rum Unleashed: Joshua Ivanovic of Junglebird, Kuala Lumpur (#35 in 2022) and Black Tot Rum Ambassador Mitch Wilson @ The Daily Tot 8:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Call Me Schmuck: Moe Aljaff and Juliette Larouy of The Schmucks, New York @ Call Me Al

8:00 p.m. – Late

Yangdup Lama and Lopsang Lama of Sidecar, New Delhi @ Tell Camellia (#97 this year)

8:00 p.m. – Onwards.

Gina Barbachano of Hanky Panky, Mexico City @ Lobster Bar

9:00 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Paradiso, Barcelona @ DarkSide (#13 in 2022)

9:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Hideaway Bar, Goa @ Quality Goods Club

9:00 p.m. – Late

July 17

Masterclass: Siete Misterios @ The Mixing Room

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Masterclass: Simone Caporale from Sips/Boadas, Barcelona @ Quinary

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

F&B Future Talks @ The Foundry Asia

Desiree Silva from Low Tide, Sago House, Ghostwriter, Underdog Inn, Singapore

Juan Yi Jun from No Sleep Club, Singapore

Charlene Dawes from Tastings Group, Hong Kong

Beckaly Franks from The Pontiac, Call Me Al, Artifact, Hong Kong

May Chow from Little Bao, Hong Kong

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. RSVP via the Foundry Asia Instagram

Masterclass:Andrew Yap of Papa Doble, Singapore a@ The Poet

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Patrick Pistolesi of Drink Kong, Rome @ Bar Leone

5:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 Bartender’s Feast @ Four Seasons, Hong Kong

6:00 p.m. – Onwards

Jigger and Pony, Singapore @ The Aubrey

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Vijay Mudaliar and Yong Wei of Native, Singapore @ Room 309

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Maybe Sammy/Dean & Nancy, Sydney @ The Diplomat

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

28 HongKong St, Singapore @ Honky Tonks Tavern

7:00 p.m. – Late

Zest, Seoul @ Penicillin

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Simone Caporale of Sips/Boadas, Barcelona @ Quinary

8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Rogerio Vaz of Bar Trench, Tokyo @ Yurakucho

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Shinya Koba of Bar Yakoboku, Kumamoto and Yoshifumi Yasunaka of LAMP BAR, Nara @ Mizunara: The Library 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Marco Dongi of The House on Sathorn, Bangkok @ Thirsty Shaker

8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

The Heart of Rum: Arathorn Grey of Tippling Club, Singapore and Edriane Lim of The Bar @ 15 Stamford, Singapore @ The Daily Tot

8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Andrew Yap of Papa Doble, Singapore) @ The Poet

8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Kris Du of Speak Low, Shanghai @ Tell Camellia

8:00 p.m. – Onwards

Gina Barbachano of Hanky Panky, Mexico City @ Lobster Bar

9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Unapologetic Rage @ The Pontiac

Kate Gerwin of Happy Accidents, Albuquerque

Millie Tang of The Gresham, Brisbane

Lola Lauof Hope & Sesame, Shenzhen

Juan Yi Jun of No Sleep Club, Singapore

Lolita Goh of JungleBird, Kuala Lumpur

Holly Graham of Tokyo Confidential, Tokyo

Jen Queen of The Pontiac, Hong Kong

Beckaly Franks of The Pontiac/Call Me Al/Ponty Cafe, Hong Kong

Ezra Star of Mostly Harmless/Call Me Al/Ponty Cafe, Hong Kong

9:00 p.m. – Late

Paradiso, Barcelona @ DarkSide

9:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

The Unofficial 50 Best Bars Bartenders’ Feast After Party @ at The Green Door

CK Kho of Coley, Kuala Lumpur

Ronnaporn Kanivichaporn of Mahaniyom, Bangkok

Olivia Lee of Republic, Singapore

9:00 p.m. – Late

Nico de Soto of Danico, Paris and Mace, New York @ Dead &

10:00 p.m. – Late

Sago House, Singapore @ The Mixing Room

10:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

July 18

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 Ceremony @ Rosewood

6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Unofficial 50 Best After Party @ Artifact & Basehall

Sami Terki and Michael Callahan of Barbary Coast, Singapore @ Dead&

10:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Cardinal Point After Party (Invite only)

The Odd Couple, Shanghai

Villa Records, Seoul

Pine & Co, Seoul

11:00 p.m. – LATE

Asia’s 50 Best Bars Ceremony After Party @ The Wise King

Giancarlo Mancino and Elena Urbani of Mancino Vermouth

Giovanni Andrea Magliaro of Reka:Bar, Kuala Lumpur

Pietro Rizzo of The Aubrey, London

12:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

July 19

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 closing party @ Aqua Hutong

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

No Sleep Cafe Pajama Party: Juan Yi Jun of No Sleep Club @ Ponty Cafe

3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Analogue/Native, Singapore @ Penicillin

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Hayden Lambert of Above Board, Melbourne @ Bar Leone

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Volkan Ibil of The Back Room, Manila @ Lobster Bar

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. + 10:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

The Cocktail Club of Jakarta @ Penicillin

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Giovanni Andrea Magliaro and Joel Poon of Reka:Bar, Kuala Lumpur @ RONIN

6:15 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Rusty Cerven of Manhattan, Singapore @ Louise

7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Black Tears Rum International Guestshift @ The Daily Tot

7:00 p.m. – Onwards

Mario la Pietra of Neon Pigeon, Singapore @ Zuma

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Andrea Minarelli of Bulgari, Tokyo @ Bar De Luxe

7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Bar Us, Bangkok @ Orchard Bar

7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City @ Penicillin

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Yangdup Lama of Sidecar, Delhi @ The Wise King

8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Sophia Kang of One Ninety, Singapore @ The Poet

8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Noppasate “Depp” Hirunwathit and Tanapoom “Boom” Likhitkriangkrai of Rabbit Hole, Bangkok @ The Old Man 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Kate Gerwin of Happy Accidents, Albuquerque @ Room 309 (online reservation only)

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

On The Sauce Karaoke…of Doom Vol.II: Sami Terki and Michael Callahan of Deadfall, Singapore @ The Pontiac

8:00 p.m. – Late

Peddlers “Down The Rabbit Hole” preview with Millie Tang of The Gresham, Brisbane @ Shady Acres

8:00 p.m. – Late

Indonesian Bar Crawl with The Cocktail Club, Jakarta @ DEAD&

Pantja, Jakarta

Wishbone, Semarang

Secret Society, Hong Kong

9:00 p.m. – Late

July 20

Masterclass: Dennis Zoppi, Italy @ Zuma

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Masterclass: Amaro Lucano @ CRUST

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Masterclass: Iain McPherson of Panda & Sons, Edinburgh @ DraftLand

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Masterclass: Simone Caporale of Sips, Barcelona @ Grand Hyatt Steakhouse

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Cross Yu of EPIC, Shanghai @ Penicillin

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Volkan Ibil of The Back Room, Manila @ Lobster Bar

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. + 10:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Chanel Adams of The Bamboo Bar, Bangkok @ PDT

5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Dennis Zoppi, Italy @ Zuma

6:30 p.m. – Late

Rob Scott of Flor De Cana @ The Daily Tot

8:00 p.m. – Onwards

Simone Caporale of Sips, Barcelona @ Grand Hyatt Steakhouse

8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Iain McPherson of Panda & Sons, Edinburgh @ Quinary

8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Built To Trill: Southside Parlor, Seoul @ The Pontiac

8:00 p.m. – Late

Amaro Lucano Launch Party with Cinquanta Spirito Italiano, Pagani, Italy @ Green Door

9:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

July 21

Chanel Adams of The Bamboo Bar, Bangkok @ PDT

5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Volkan Ibil of Backroom, Manila @ The Social Den

8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

The Old Man 6th Anniversary

Filippo Sanchi of Lennon’s Bar, Bangkok (6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.)

Terry Kim and Leo Kim of Alice, Seoul (8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.)

Davide Sambo of Zuma, Bangkok (9:30 p.m. -1:00 p.m.)

Awaraa and Ka of Il Punto, Ulaanbaatar and Duku of Wallstreet, Ulaanbaatar 11:00 p.m. – Late)

July 22

Masterclass: Rob Scott of Flor De Cana rum

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Rob Scott of Flor De Cana @ Social Den

8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

(Hero Image: Lobster Bar at the Island Shangri-la)