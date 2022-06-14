Bars and clubs to require negative Covid-19 test starting this Thursday, 16 June

Starting 16 June, aka this Thursday, Hong Kong’s bars and clubs will require all would-be patrons to show a negative Covid-19 test result before entering.

After a short couple weeks of normalcy — weren’t they great? — Hong Kong’s bars and clubs will return face-to-face with yet another restriction roadblock: all visiting patrons must show a valid, negative Covid-19 result taken within the previous 24 hours before entering.

The announcement, made by government officials on Tuesday 14 June, comes just after the city saw a rise in local cases, in particular clusters tracing back to popular night spots around the Sheung Wan and Central areas.

Local authorities announced that the new requirement will come into effect starting Thursday 16 June, and will tentatively continue until 29 June. Mandatory use of LeaveHomeSafe mobile app will continue to be in effect, as well as vaccination passes. For now, opening hours for bars and clubs remain unchanged — until 2am — with limited seating of four per table, but dancing and live performances will remain banned.

Should the new requirements prove inconvenient to spontaneous evening plans, might we suggest these handy-dandy bottled cocktails from all your favourite spots, or simply stay at home with these alcohol delivery services.

Stay tuned for updates.