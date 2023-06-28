Everything to know about Hong Kong’s biggest book fair returning this July

Mark your calendars, bookworms! The annual Hong Kong Book Fair is taking place from July 19 to 25 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The 33rd edition returns bigger than ever! It will be the first mask-free fair since the scrapping of social distancing measures in the city. This year’s fair is expected to feature many more writers, seminars, and activities.

Hong Kong Book Fair 2023: What you need to know

The annual book fair attracts more than bibliophiles as the literature extravaganza also hosts various activities for all ages. This includes events that facilitate cultural exchange and promote reading. With international travel restrictions lifted, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council has invited renowned writers to attend and share their writing experiences in person.

Organisers are yet to reveal this year’s theme, booths, and speaker lineup. But it’s confirmed that Martha I. Clyburn’s “Why Be Normal?: Life Lessons from Pine Knot” will be exhibited. In addition, Lawana Scales’ “Law Enforcement: Past, Present, Future” will also be on display. The books will be available at ReadersMagnet’s booths (1C-B23 and 1C-B25) at the fair.

The annual book fair attracts thousands of visitors

Last year’s edition of the fair was the first large-scale event in 2022 after being cancelled for two years due to the pandemic. As such, it attracted more than 850,000 visitors with the Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks. The seven-day Book Fair brought in more than 700 exhibitors. Books on health, self-improvement, and children’s books were among the bestsellers.

The first Hong Kong book fair was held in 1990 and has since become a major annual event during the summer. It strives to promote a local reading culture and offer an affordable range of books from different genres.

So, are you ready to attend this year’s Hong Kong Book Fair?