Brush your teeth, people! Fresh breath tops Hongkongers’ dating wish-list

Single? Don’t want to be? Coffee Meets Bagel’s #DitchTheList survey might be the wingman you’ve needed all this time.
The ideal man in Hong Kong, if the #DitchTheList survey is to be believed, is a tall, tidy doctor with fresh breath, good teeth and clean fingernails. He’s fit but not gym-obsessed — and a home chef to boot. Oh, he also has a nice voice. For those whispered sweet nothings, of course.
And the ideal woman? She’s an artist with long hair.
For the vertically and follically challenged, fret not. Study goes, 97% of Hongkongers in relationships are with someone who’s different from what they were originally searching for. So read Coffee Meets Bagel’s survey with a grain of salt — your One True Love will love you; crooked teeth, winning smile and all. Probably. Fingers crossed. In fact, four out of five surveyed women are with a partner who only matches half (or less!) of their original wish-list, so we’d say your luck is pretty good.
Hongkongers’ Dating Do’s and Don’ts:
Let’s Get Into The Physical
- Fresh breath tops all other physical traits for women in Hong Kong, and ranks #2 for men
- Everyone likes a strong brow
- Women think good teeth and tidy nails are sexier than a six-pack, but height remains a sought-after trait as the second most important physical check-box for Millennial women aged 26 to 39
- Long hair, a natural look and a cheeky smile topped men’s lists of desirable physical attributes
So, What Do You Do?
- Hongkongers, collectively, consider doctors and CEOs the most desirable careers, followed by bankers and lawyers
- Women also like entrepreneurs, architects and engineers
- Men liked non-profit workers and creative types, like artists and musicians
- Roughly a quarter of Hongkongers would reject a potential date based on their occupation
- Millennial men valued financial security in a partner more than their older counterparts, whilst Millennial women were the most likely to be attracted to a partner with a successful career in comparison to all other age groups
Sorry, No Deal
- Nothing about neat freaks, but 1 in 2 Hongkongers would reject a potential romantic interest for being too messy
- A pleasant voice was also a big plus, as Hong Kong’s singles hate a whiny voice — as well as talking too loudly in public
- Nail-biting, clipping nails in public, long nose hairs and chewing loudly were popular dealbreakers
- Can’t cook? Unfortunately, this is a big deal-breaker for Millennials (nearly twice as high compared with 50 to 65 year olds)
- Millennials found gym selfies and texting too much far more annoying than older people
The Generational Gap
- Good looks, confidence and being good in bed matters more to Hong Kong Millennial daters compared to their older counterparts
- Millennial daters are into partners who are well-groomed, like animals, play a musical instrument and give good massages
- Don’t get jealous if you’re to date a Baby Boomer! Compared to other generations, Baby Boomers cared the most about having a partner who is low maintenance
- Getting along with family is important to 40-65 year olds
- Being boring, though, is Baby Boomers’ biggest turn-off
