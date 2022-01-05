Hong Kong bars and gyms to close, 6pm dine-in curfew starts Friday

Everything you need to know about the new government restrictions announced today, 5 January.

That new gym membership is going to have to wait: With fears of an Omicron-related fifth wave of COVID-19, the Hong Kong government has announced several new measures, including the closure of gyms and bars and a dine-in ban after 6pm, starting from Friday, 7 January.

Here’s what you need to know.

Hong Kong’s 2022 Social Distancing Measures

Restaurants and Bars

From Friday, dining in at restaurants will be banned between 6:00pm and 5:00am .

will be between and . All bars , pubs , clubs , karaoke venues , mahjong and tin kau parlours and party rooms must close entirely.

, , , , and must close entirely. For restaurants with unvaccinated staff, a maximum of two customers will be allowed per table.

staff, a maximum of customers will be allowed per table. For restaurants with vaccinated staff, a maximum of four customers will be allowed per table.

staff, a maximum of customers will be allowed per table. For restaurants with both vaccinated staff and customers, a maximum of six customers will be allowed per table.

Events and Culture

Major events (including the Hong Kong Cyclothon) will be cancelled , check online or with event planners.

(including the Hong Kong Cyclothon) will be , check online or with event planners. All gyms , fitness centres , bathhouses and pools must close entirely.

, , and must entirely. Theme parks, museums, event and performance venues and cinemas must close entirely.

Travel and Transport

From 8 January, a travel ban will be in effect for flights or travellers coming in from Australia , Canada , France , India , The Philippines , Pakistan , the United Kingdom , and the United States .

will be in effect for flights or travellers coming in from , , , , , , , and the . All “cruises to nowhere” will be cancelled.

School and Work

Schools will remain open .

will remain . Businesses are encouraged to have their staff work from home if possible.

Others

Visits to hospitals and elderly homes will be suspended .

and will be . All beauty parlours must close entirely.

These measures will be reviewed Friday, 14 January.