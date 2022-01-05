Home > What's On > Hong Kong bars and gyms to close, 6pm dine-in curfew starts Friday
Hong Kong bars and gyms to close, 6pm dine-in curfew starts Friday
05 Jan 2022 05:10 PM

Everything you need to know about the new government restrictions announced today, 5 January.

That new gym membership is going to have to wait: With fears of an Omicron-related fifth wave of COVID-19, the Hong Kong government has announced several new measures, including the closure of gyms and bars and a dine-in ban after 6pm, starting from Friday, 7 January.

Here’s what you need to know.

Hong Kong’s 2022 Social Distancing Measures

Restaurants and Bars

  • From Friday, dining in at restaurants will be banned between 6:00pm and 5:00am.
  • All bars, pubs, clubs, karaoke venues, mahjong and tin kau parlours and party rooms must close entirely.
  • For restaurants with unvaccinated staff, a maximum of two customers will be allowed per table.
  • For restaurants with vaccinated staff, a maximum of four customers will be allowed per table.
  • For restaurants with both vaccinated staff and customers, a maximum of six customers will be allowed per table.

Events and Culture

  • Major events (including the Hong Kong Cyclothon) will be cancelled, check online or with event planners.
  • All gyms, fitness centres, bathhouses and pools must close entirely.
  • Theme parks, museums, event and performance venues and cinemas must close entirely.

Travel and Transport

  • From 8 January, a travel ban will be in effect for flights or travellers coming in from Australia, Canada, France, India, The Philippines, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
  • All “cruises to nowhere” will be cancelled.

School and Work

  • Schools will remain open.
  • Businesses are encouraged to have their staff work from home if possible.

Others

  • Visits to hospitals and elderly homes will be suspended.
  • All beauty parlours must close entirely.

These measures will be reviewed Friday, 14 January.

