Cathay Pacific is offering over 27,000 free flight tickets from Hong Kong to 26 countries

Good news for travellers! Cathay Pacific is giving away 27,314 free round-trip air tickets from Hong Kong starting April 24. The giveaway is a part of the ‘Hello Hong Kong’ initiative under the Airport Authority’s ‘World of Winners’ (WOW) programme.

The government initiated the HKD two billion campaign to boost the pandemic-hit economy. As such, several giveaways have been rolling out over the past few months, including ‘Hong Kong goodies’ consumption vouchers for incoming tourists.

Free round-trip air tickets from Hong Kong: Here’s how to win!

The 27,314 ticket giveaway opens on April 24 at 10 am and lasts until April 30. Lucky winners get a chance to travel to 46 destinations across 26 countries from Hong Kong. Some of these places include France, Germany, Spain, Thailand, Australia, India, the United Arab Emirates, and more.

Participants must have an account with Cathay Pacific’s membership programme. Non-members are welcome to register for an account. The giveaway is available to non-Hong Kong residents as well, but they must be over 18 years old.

To enter, simply select your city of departure and desired travel destination on the campaign website. Then, register by filling out a form with your name (matching the one in the passport), e-mail address, and phone number. Winners will receive an e-mail notification on May 3.

There will be more air flight tickets up for grabs as the campaign will roll out more offers for global travellers in May. However, the exact launch period for other regions will be announced in time. Hongkongers must stay tuned as there will be many more giveaways in July. Be sure to check out Cathay Pacific’s website for more information.

More than 83,000 free tickets for travellers in mainland China

In addition to the round-trip tickets to 26 countries, WOW has also allocated more than 83,000 tickets for travellers from mainland China travelling into Hong Kong. The lucky draw is only open from April 17 at 10 am to April 23 at 11:39 pm.

Participants must depart from an airport in mainland China and land in Hong Kong. Winners will receive an e-mail notification on April 26.