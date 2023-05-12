facebook
The Hong Kong Jockey Club brings Paris to Happy Valley for “Happy French Wednesday”
12 May 2023 10:00 AM

Ambrose Leung

The Hong Kong Jockey Club is partnering up with both the French May Arts and the French GourMay Food and Wine Festival to offer HKJC visitors a month-long experience centered around the art and culture of France.

Taking place during HKJC‘s signature Happy Wednesday event at the Happy Valley Racecourse, guests will find themselves transported to the vibrant French capital of Paris. The iconic Beer Garden will feature a mini version of the city’s most iconic landmark, creating the ideal backdrop for those perfect Instagram moments and racing experience.

In addition, specially designed food trucks will offer authentic French cuisine and fine wines from areas like Bordeaux and Cotes du Rhones.

HKJC Happy French Wednesdays

This coming May 17 will feature FRENCH STREET FESTIVALS which includes a high-octane performance by Murphy’s Law. Visitors can immerse themselves in a quintessential French city experience complete with street artists, mimes, jugglers and other performers.

May 24 and 31, will pay tribute to the HEART OF MONMARTRE, one of Paris’ most vibrant districts. Guests can revel in heart-pounding can-can performances, wrapping up an exciting month of French joie de vivre.

Those looking to experience Happy Wednesdays with the added touch of French joie de vivre, can do so this month from now until May 31. Head over to HKJC for further info. For those curious as to how the opening night looked, the Hong Kong Jockey Club released a reel of its first first Happy French Wednesday.

(Images: HKJC)

Le French Gourmay Le French May Hong Kong Jockey Club HKJC
Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

