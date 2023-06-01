Hong Kong Jockey Club is bringing a summer of music to Happy Wednesdays

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) continues to ride the excitement of summer with its new Music Festival programming for Happy Wednesdays.

Set to take place during the months of June and July, the Happy Valley racecourse will become home to the city’s most vibrant music festivals as part of its iconic night of entertainment and horseracing.

The festivities will kick off on June 7, with a night dedicated to the fastest growing musical genres in the world, Afrobeats, which will be headlined by energetic duo, Afroseas. Audiences will get a taste of the genre’s pulsating beats and signature African-rhythm-meets-jazz-and-funk sound.

The events that follow will take guests on a journey across continents and musical genres including:

June 14 – Mykonos Madness feat. Indigo Town

June 28 – Disco Fever feat. OnPoint

July 6 – Brit Pop feat. Jordan Road

July 12 – Summer Carnival feat. Chris Polanco

Music is only one part of the experience, as guests can also enjoy different themed foods at each event, served in the iconic Beer Garden. Highlights include African Piri Piri Chicken (Afrobeats) , Pita Gyros (Mykonos Madness) and classic pork pies (Brit pop). Those fired up from dancing can cool down withsummer favourites like cotton candy, ice lollies and smoothies. Happy Wednesday Music Festivals will run from June 7 to July 12 at the Happy Valley Racecourse, Hong Kong.

(Images: HKJC)