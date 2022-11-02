Hong Kong Marathon is back! Registration to open in phases

Can you go the distance? Grab your trainers because the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon is coming back. The 25th edition of the famous run is happening on February 12, 2023.

The event will be an exciting return for runners to be able to pound the pavements of Hong Kong. Before the coronavirus pandemic, over 70,000 runners participated in the race annually across all events. So, make sure you enjoy this year’s instalment. The Hong Kong Marathon will have 25,000 spots up for grabs as early as November 5.

Registrations for Hong Kong marathon open in phases

Ready to lace up your trainers and join in? Online registration will be open for all the races at hkmarathon.

Challenge Entry: November 4 – November 10

Guaranteed Entry: November 10 – November 14

Public Ballot: November 15 – November 21

Disability Entry: November 15 – December 30

Secure your spot

Participants can choose between the full marathon, half marathon and 10km races at the Hong Kong marathon. Organisers have allocated 6,000 spots each for the marathon and the half-marathon for more experienced athletes, while the 10-kilometre race will have 13,000 places. However, the Hong Kong Association of Athletics Affiliates is in talks with the government to further boost the number of participants if the COVID-19 situation improves.

The prize money for runners who finish under three hours will be HK$10,000. The event aims to encourage local runners to achieve their personal best, and therefore, only permanent residents of Hong Kong are eligible for the topped-up prize. Participants will also win a special commemorative medal during the 25th anniversary of the Hong Kong Marathon.

Let’s be honest, running many miles dressed as Po from ‘Teletubbies’ is hardly the simplest of tasks. So, if you’re not taking part in the Hong Kong on February 12, be sure to show your support for those who are.

Sign up, secure your spot, and we’ll see you at the race. Ready, set, go!

(Hero and feature image credits: pexels.com)