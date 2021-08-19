5 Hong Kong heritage museums worth visiting

Whether you’re a culture buff, art fanatic or simply seeking shelter from the rain, there’s something about wondering around a museum that can’t be beat – especially when it showcases a city steeped in such culture and history. With plenty of options to choose from, we’ve sourced five of our favourite Hong Kong museums that we feel are worth visiting should the mood strike for a fulfilling day out.

Hong Kong museums worth making the trip for:

Lui Seng Chun

Deemed a Grade 1 Historic Building since the early 2000’s, Lui Seng Chun was formally occupied by a Chinese bone-setting medicine shop named “Lui Seng Chun”, while the upper floors served as living quarters. Now transformed by Hong Kong Baptist University School of Chinese Medicine, the bottom floor of this unique heritage building is still dedicated to TCM practice, and open to the public for free guided tours.

Lui Seng Chun, 119 Lai Chi Kok Road, Prince Edward, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Flagstaff House Museum of Tea Ware

Image courtesy of Wiki user Tksteven via the GNU Free Documentation License

This colonial-style building hidden inside Hong Kong Park pays homage to the influence of tea in Chinese culture. Hosting interactive workshops, exhibitions and displays, the Flagstaff House Museum of Tea Ware not only serves as wedding photography hotspot for those tying the knot nearby, but a special museum rich in history and worth a browse should you be strolling through the park – or waiting out a rainstorm.

Flagstaff House Museum of Tea Ware, Hong Kong Park, 10 Cotton Tree Drive, Central, Hong Kong

Hong Kong Museum of History

An ode to Hong Kong’s diverse history, grasp at our city’s heritage through an array of interactive exhibits that showcase the evolution of Hong Kong from its prehistoric beginnings to the handover in 1997 and present day. Alongside the main museum, Hong Kong Museum of History also runs five branch museums such as Lei Cheng Uk Han Tomb Museum and Fireboat Alexander Grantham Exhibition Gallery inside the Quarry Bay Park.

Hong Kong Museum of History, 100 Chatham Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage & Arts

Image courtesy of Timmy Wong via Unsplash

This former Central Police Station transformed into a hub for heritage and arts in 2018, subsequently becoming home to some of Hong Kong’s best eateries and bars upon opening to the public. One of Hong Kong’s largest conservation projects, the complex comprises of 16 revitalised heritage buildings with guided tours and exhibitions strewn throughout.

Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage & Arts, 10 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong

Hong Kong Museum of Art

Image courtesy of Wiki user Wpcpey under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license

Undergoing huge renovations back in 2019, Hong Kong Museum of Art reopened to the public featuring a much larger space to explore and an even bigger collection of artworks. With an estimated 17,000 pieces of art on display, including western works, Chinese paintings, calligraphy and antiques, the museum truly “reflects the cultural heritage and heritage of Hong Kong as an international city.”

Hong Kong Museum of Art, 10 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Hero and featured image courtesy of Airam Dato-on via Unsplash