Vote for the next typhoon name for Hong Kong Observatory’s 140th anniversary

Ever wanted to choose a typhoon name? Well, now’s your chance with Hong Kong Observatory’s 140th anniversary event.

As part of its birthday celebrations, the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) is allowing the public to vote for typhoon names that it will add to its “reserve list”. The names on the list will be brought forward to the Typhoon Committee whenever a new tropical cyclone comes and is retired.

The names were previously collected from the public’s suggestions, then shortlisted by HKO into a list of 40 names that we can vote for now. You can vote for up to 20 names through this online survey.

By taking part in the voting, you are automatically eligible for a chance to win some cute souvenirs. The first 100 participants with the highest number of matches with the final list of 20 names will get a foldable cup, towel, and cutlery set with HKO’s logo and mascot. You just need to make sure to provide your email in the survey after voting.

All of the name candidates are uniquely Hong Kong. Some of examples are “Dimsum”, “Milktea”, and “Fo-lung”, the fire dragon dance performed during Mid-Autumn Festival. There are other names based on common plants found in Hong Kong or inspired by pop culture, such as “Siu-lung”, Bruce Lee’s previous stage name.

Voting started this week and will continue until January 7, 2024. The final results will be announced by HKO in January. Vote for your favourite typhoon name now and win a chance to get free souvenirs.