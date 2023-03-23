Hong Kong’s first-ever Pop Culture Festival will commence this April

Hongkongers are in for a treat as the city is all set to host its first-ever Pop Culture Festival. The mega-event comprises everything from film screenings and performing arts programmes to thematic exhibitions. The festival set to take place from April to November will walk audience through the rich pop culture of Hong Kong. Further, the festival will likely attract about 140,000 people.

Organised by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, the festival will cost about HKD 20 million (US$2.6 million). The 20 programmes confirmed so far cater to people of all ages. There’s something for everyone, from paying homage to legends like Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui Yim-fong to pop concerts for the youngsters.

Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival: Everything we know!

The first pre-festival programme ‘Miss You Much Leslie Exhibition’ at the Heritage Museum, commemorates the 20th death anniversary of late megastar Leslie Cheung. The ‘Pop Unplugged’ concert is the second pre-festival event directed by notable music producer Johnny Yim Lai-hang. It will be held at the Arena, Queen Elizabeth Stadium, on April 7 and April 8. So, book your tickets via Klook at the earliest to enjoy the best of Hong Kong‘s pop scene.

Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival lineup

Officially marking the beginning of the Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival 2023 is the ‘When Leslie & Anita Meet Hei & Gin’ programme. The Hong Kong Cultural Centre will host the event on April 22. What’s more, attendees will witness soulful renditions of four theme songs taken from Leslie Cheung as well as Anita Mui’s films. The screening of the 1996 film Who’s the Woman, Who’s the Man will follow!

On April 23, the ‘Outdoor Music x Film Marathon’ event will take place at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza. The two-part programme includes a pop concert featuring singers as well as bands across different generations. The second part called ‘Film Songs Singing Along’ also pays tribute to both Cheung and Anita Mui. Further, songs from about 20 films featuring the actors will be displayed on the screen. Many young singers will also invite audiences to sing together, giving a glimpse of the long-standing legacy of Hong Kong’s pop culture.

In addition to this, the screening of Leslie Cheung’s Oscar-nominated film Farewell My Concubine is lined up for September. Check out the full list of programmes here.

(Hero image credit: Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival’s website)

(Feature image credit: Sebastian Ervi/ Pexels)