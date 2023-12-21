Hong Kong’s largest promenade with views of Victoria Harbour opens this December

Hong Kong’s largest promenade with complete views of Victoria Harbour is now open for visitors. Stretching up to nine kilometres, the new Hong Kong promenade connects Kennedy Town and Fortress Hill. Opening on December 21, visitors can now access the entire Water Sports and Recreation Precinct!

In addition to the spectacular views, the promenade also has two retired MTR cars on display, a multipurpose space, and a viewing deck. Keep reading to find out more details.

Hong Kong’s new promenade: What you should expect?

The promenade is part of the Water Sports and Recreation Precinct’s last opening phase. It completes the Island North promenade that connects Kennedy Town and Fortress Hill becoming Hong Kong’s largest promenade.

While visitors can enjoy views of Victoria Harbour, the highlight of the promenade are the two MTR train cars. They were previously used on the East Rail Line, also known as Fly Head trains. Visitors can walk inside and see the original features. Plus, one of the sections has been transformed into a multi-purpose space to host various activities like exhibitions and workshops.

To echo a real station, the promenade also includes a stepped platform and a viewing deck. Visitors can also bring their pets along the multi-purpose square. The space is accessible on foot from the Wan Chai Ferry Pier or exit A2 of the Exhibition Station. Alternatively, visitors can also walk from exit C of Causeway Bay Station via the footbridge at anal Road West.

The Water Sports and Recreation Precinct opened in phases starting in 2020. One by one, the government allowed access to various sections of the precinct like the harbourfront space, Harbour Chill and the floating restaurant.

Government opens many more public spaces

In addition to the Island Nort Promenade, the Hong Kong government also opened the Cha Kwo Ling Promenade, Tsui Ping Seaside, and the Cheung Sha Wan Promenade to the public.

On December 21, the government is also unveiling the new To Kwa Wan Promenade and Hoi Fai Road Promenade in Tai Kok Tsui. Both spaces were former facilities of the Drainage Services Department.

The To Kwa Wan Promenade spans 140 kilometres and features a 12-metre-tall mural of the department’s mascot, Drainy. Meanwhile, the dry weather flow interceptor at the Cherry Street box culvert in Tai Kok Tsui is now an 85-metre-long space filled with benches and green spaces.